Marvel Casts Crazy Rich Asians Actor In Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks to bring the intergalactic team of misfits back into the spotlight for Marvel Studios next summer with their first solo adventure since 2017. The entire core cast from the first two movies is set to return for another round of action, and the supporting cast is filled with top-notch talent from across the industry as well.

At the top of that list is Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful characters, who finally makes his long-awaited debut after nods and references to his appearance in both previous films. Additionally, newcomers like The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior and Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji will share their expertise with the Guardians franchise following the team's showing in Thor: Love and Thunder.

With nearly a year until Guardians Vol. 3 comes to the big screen, director James Gunn still has plenty of tricks up his sleeves in terms of plot spoilers and new additions to the star-studded cast. Most recently, that cast gained the services of another actor with a growing list of top-billed projects on his resume.

Marvel Casts New Guardians 3 Actor

Deadline reported that Marvel Studios has cast Nico Santos for a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although his role hasn't yet been disclosed.

Santos is best known for his appearances in the critically-acclaimed Crazy Rich Asians and the Superstore TV show.

From Crazy Rich Asians to Galactic Marvel Adventure

While the list of movies and TV shows on Santos' resume isn't long yet, he's already made quite a name for himself in the industry over the past decade. This casting also makes him the latest star of Crazy Rich Asians to join the MCU, following the inclusions of Gemma Chan in Eternals and Awkwafina in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, amongst others.

Just like a few of his other co-stars, Santos' role in Guardians 3 likely won't be made public for the foreseeable future, particularly taking into account how secretive director James Gunn is with spoilers. Even without those details, Santos will be an excellent addition to the ensemble as the Guardians' third solo movie moves closer to its release.

Post-production will move forward for the better part of 2022 and into 2023 as fans wait for news about the film's likely reshoots and the upcoming promotional tour. Thankfully, the Guardians will be one of the biggest names in the MCU over that time with I Am Groot and the team's Holiday Special, and that's just on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023. The team's next appearance in the MCU will be in Thor: Love and Thunder, which arrives on July 8.