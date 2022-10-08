Marvel Bloodstone's True Powers Explained by MCU Producer (Exclusive)

The Infinity Stones were the foundation of what the first decade of the MCU was all about. They were strewn across various projects until culminating in the massive crossover events that were Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. While Loki's first season made it seem like Earth-616 was done with fancy stones, Werewolf By Night has now introduced yet another: the Bloodstone.

In the comics, the Bloodstone isn't focused on all that much. From how it tends to be used, generally, its purpose appears to be granting the user immortality. However, when it comes to this Marvel Studios Special Presentation, the stone's true powers aren't fully explored, leaving a lot of mystery.

Marvel

So what exactly should audiences know about this Bloodstone, and how does it work? Well, producer Brian Gay has spoken a little more about how exactly the ancient relic works in the MCU.

Explaining the Powers of the Bloodstone

WARNING - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Werewolf by Night Executive Producer Brian Gay commented on what audiences should know about how the Bloodstone works and how it differs from the Infinity Stones.

Marvel

According to Gay, the supernatural stone has "a specific ability to control the supernatural creatures:"

“One thing is its sort of supernatural powers, right? The Infinity Stones specifically were about the specific style and type of power that they had. And for the Bloodstone, we lean into the comic lore and basically, it has a specific ability to control the supernatural creatures."

That ability, the producer continued on to say, is why "it's so important to the monster hunters:"

"That's why it's so important to the monster hunters is because with them, I mean, this is the biggest baddest weapon of all, right? It can take down any number of mermaids or vampires or whatnot. But it's the only one in existence, which lends it to why it's so important.”

While Gay does note how "it's the only one in existence," it's unclear if that means the Bloodstone is one-of-a-kind on Earth-616 or the Multiverse as a whole.

Controlling the MCU's Future Monsters

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has previously stated how there will be plenty more monsters to come in the MCU's future, with Werewolf executive producer Brian Gay also telling The Direct that the Special Presentation is only just peeling back the corner of this new world.

So, in a world of monsters, having a stone that can control these creatures sure does seem handy. This is especially true for their hunters, like Elsa Bloodstone herself, who now wields the powerful gem.

It's just a shame the Disney+ project didn't further explore the lore behind this stone and what it's capable of doing very much. It's great to be told how the Bloodstone has to capability to control creatures, but it would have been even better to have gotten that information organically out of Werewolf.

Hopefully, it won't be long before the Bloodstone, and various characters from this new project, start appearing elsewhere. Maybe Marvel Studios can make Halloween specials an annual event, which would allow them to gracefully build up that side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7.