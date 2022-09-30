Kevin Feige Teases the MCU's Monster-Heavy Future

Before Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk finishes up its first season, the world will also be getting a Halloween special in the form of Werewolf by Night. Directed by Michael Giacchino and starring both Laura Donnelly and Gael García Bernal, the hour-long project will greet audiences to the supernatural dimension of the MCU.

Werewolf is far more than just a one-off special, however.

In a previous interview with The Direct, Werewolf by Night executive producer Brian Gay revealed how the special was "just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU." Not only that, but he confirmed some of the monsters seen in the project would certainly "pop up again" down the line.

That's an exciting prospect, to say the least. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expansive, so getting introduced to a whole new corner of it is always exciting.

Now, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has shared some of his thoughts on what Werewolf has in store, and it seems that.

The MCU's Monster-Filled Future

Marvel

In an interview with IGN, the cast and crew of Werewolf by Night have spoken about how exciting the project is and how it'll add to the MCU.

For those thinking that this one-off special may not amount to much, it might be best to think again. According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, this world of monsters "will ultimately become quite important" to the MCU's future:

"We're introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the future of the MCU... we wanted to explore entirely new characters and entirely new sides of the MCU with this unusual, fun, and frightening spin on the supernatural."

Director Michael Giacchino noted how the project is "a giant mash-up" of older monster movies:

"Werewolf by Night is just a giant mash-up love letter to all these old movies that I absolutely loved and lived on growing up... some of the scariest things I saw as a kid were just the shadows of things. All the awful things you hear. For us, that was the goal."

Giacchino continued, noting that part of what makes monster movies so special is how they make for great allegories for those who "[feel] different from everyone:"

"I love monster movies because they're such allegories for feeling different from everyone else."

Laura Donnelly, the actress behind Elsa Bloodstone in the special, made it clear that Werewolf by Night is something "we've never seen in [the MCU] before:"

"It's something brand new that we've never seen in [the MCU] before... the scale and imagination of this project is wonderful."

Executive producer Brian Gay added that it was time they "put something different out into the world:"

"With Michael Giacchino directing and composing, we get to lean into the style of the monster movies of the 1930s.... it's time to put something different out into the world. It's going to be so cool."

The entire featurette can be seen below.

Monsters Are the MCU's Future

Those behind Werewolf by Night are really doubling down on the idea that this small Disney+ project is introducing a major new world to audiences—one which will be important going forward. But what other projects clearly connect to something like it?

Well, there's Blade, for one. Even though there are no vampires, its leading character does have some experience with the supernatural side of things. However, given all the shakeups occurring with the project, it's unknown what may happen during its runtime.

Marvel could possibly make an annual habit out of releasing a Halloween-themed special, so fans can get their yearly dose of monsters in the MCU. Perhaps if Avengers: Secret Wars takes after Jonathan Hickman's 2015 story, which took place in a mix-match world of various different realities, there could be a whole monster-themed world for the Avengers to contend with.

It looks like fans will just have to wait and see how everything shapes out.

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on Friday, October 7.