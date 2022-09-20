Marvel’s Kevin Feige Had Strong Reaction to Werewolf by Night Pitch

Werewolf By Night is set to introduce a brand new character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also making history as the franchise's first Halloween special. The project has been the subject of many rumors in the past months, but it was ultimately confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during this year's D23 Fan Expo.

Werewolf By Night's first trailer showcased a unique look and tone that makes it stand out from the rest of the MCU's slate, meaning that it is primed to unveil what fans have never seen before. In addition, Feige also described the special as "scary but fun scary.”

Ahead of the special's premiere next month, new details about Feige's reaction toward the show have been revealed.

Kevin Feige's Strong Reaction to Werewolf By Night

Marvel

Speaking with Screen Rant, Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino revealed the strong reaction of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to his pitch about the upcoming Halloween special.

When asked if the show was a "hard sell at all," Giacchino openly shared that Feige couldn't believe that he actually pitched Werewolf by Night to him:

“You know what, it was funny because Kevin [Feige] was talking to me and said, ‘So what would you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘I want to do Werewolf by Night.’ And he looked at me like, ‘Really? Like really? Werewolf–’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want.’ He was like, ‘Wow. Okay, alright. Let’s talk about that.’ And the conversation just kept going, and going, and going, and then, and here we are now."

The veteran composer then said that it was a "real gift" to serve as the director of Marvel Studios' Halloween special, claiming that they "had fun" throughout the process:

"But it was a real gift to be given something that was different and standalone from everything else that they’ve been doing so, it was also a gift. But it was also terrifying because I was like… I didn’t want to mess it up. I felt like you know there was a lot, even though it was a smaller project, it felt like there was a lot at stake, you know, in terms of what we were doing. So I don’t know, but we had fun.”

Will Werewolf By Night Eventually Receive a Full Season?

The strong reaction of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is a promising sight since this implies that the top executive believes that the project will succeed.

Moreover, Michael Giacchino's excitement in handling the special also hints that it might have carried over into the finished project, thus building more anticipation for Werewolf By Night.

At this stage, it is still unknown if the Halloween special will be a one-off or if the studio will eventually decide to give Werewolf By Night a full season order in the future.

It's possible that this special will serve as the barometer on whether or not the project will be a series, but there's a high chance that it was given the green light to fully introduce fans to a whole new section of the MCU through the lens of Jack Russell.

All in all, the strong fate of Kevin Feige toward Werewolf By Night is more than enough reason for a worthwhile experience for many fans as it approaches its premiere on Friday, October 7.