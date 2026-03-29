Marvel Announces 2 Major Avengers: Doomsday Crossover Events Ahead of the Movie

Avengers: Doomsday will expand beyond the big screen and into two major Marvel video games. Unfortunately, the days of usually disappointing tie-in games to the latest movies are gone, meaning fans won't be getting a brand-new playable experience for Doomsday in the way that they got for early MCU movies from Iron Man to Captain America: The First Avenger. Still, the Marvel universe has a number of games out now that will celebrate the momentous occasion.

Marvel Rivals will be celebrating the Avengers franchise and "the Path to Doomsday" all year long, with events set for April, June, August, October, and December for each of the five movies. Developer NetEase Games confirmed on X that they will be "fully igniting the battlefield with all-new in-game content" this December as Avengers 5 finally lands in theaters:

"The Path to Doomsday begins! New game modes and in-game events inspired by The Infinity Saga are coming to 'Marvel Rivals'! Explore the full roadmap starting in April and continuing through to October to discover what's to come. In December, we'll be fully igniting the battlefield with all-new in-game content to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Doomsday'."

NetEase Games

Rivals announced that its MCU crossover will start in April with a limited-time "asymmetrical PVP mode" in which one Loki faces off with six heroes, just as fans saw in The Avengers. The God of Mischief will be buffed with an "all-new skill set" while the heroic team can take the win by summoning the Hulk:

"The God of Mischief rules the battlefield! This April, the tie-in event with Marvel Studios' The Avengers will feature a new limited-time special game mode. In this asymmetrical PVP mode, one player plays as Loki, facing off against six other players who play as different heroes. Loki is equipped with an all-new skill set, combining deception, illusions, and powerful Infinity Stone abilities to turn enemies against each other! To claim victory, the other heroes can also summon Hulk under certain conditions, recreating iconic scene from the film! Master deception, mind-control, and make the battlefield your playground."

Fans can likely expect something similar for Avengers: Age of Ultron in June, given that the metallic villain is already on the playable roster. It's unclear what will follow for Infinity War, Endgame, and Doomsday as neither Thanos nor Doctor Doom is currently playable, but that could change later this year.

NetEase Games

Meanwhile, the collectible card mobile game Marvel Snap revealed its full slate of monthly seasons for 2026, including MCU events attached to July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and December's Avengers: Doomsday.

The developer reminded fans that, as usual, each season will come with a season pass, new cards, limited-time modes, and card variants.

Marvel Snap

As Marvel Snap is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, while Marvel Rivals covers PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PS4, with both being free to play, there is truly something Avengers: Doomsday-themed for every gamer in 2026.

More Avengers: Doomsday Video Game Events Are Likely Coming

Marvel Snap and Marvel Rivals may have been the first to announce Avengers: Doomsday tie-in events, but they are unlikely to be the last. For one, the Marvel Future Fight mobile RPG typically releases skins and holds events for MCU movies, so it would be surprising if it didn't have its own crossover too.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is coming to PS5 and PC in August, allowing gamers to pit their favorite superheroes and supervillains against each other in a very different style from Rivals. With characters such as Doctor Doom and Captain America on the roster for the anime-styled fighting game, fans could see their Doomsday costumes get a Japanese twist in Tokon.

This September, Spider-Man studio Insomniac Games will release Wolverine, which is expected to feature skins from across Logan's history. If the developer's webby history is anything to go by, that will include costumes from his big screen appearances in the MCU, possibly even to tie in with Wolverine's top secret cameo return in Avengers: Doomsday once the movie hits theaters.

While Insomniac Games could dig further back and update Spider-Man 2 with new Doomsday-inspired suits, it seems Tobey Maguire will be the Avengers epic's only Spider-Man, and his usual outfit is already in the game.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still slated for release later this year, despite a lack of updates, promising to take Steve Rogers' Captain America and Azzuri's Black Panther on a World War 2 adventure. The game's developer, Skydance New Media, hasn't confirmed whether the game will feature cosmetic skins, but if so, Rise of Hydra could feature a skin based on Rogers' Doomsday attire.