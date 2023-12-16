Here’s why Mark Wahlberg was so intent on getting an F-Bomb for his character in Apple TV+’s The Family Plan.

The Uncharted star’s latest film is a PG-13, family-friendly action-comedy with lots of heart. While it might not be R-rated, a PG-13 project does still get to retain a single F-Bomb throughout its runtime.

When it came to The Family Plan, Wahlberg was pretty confident that his character, Dan Morgan, should have been given the honor. Though, things didn’t quite play out how the actor expected.

Competing for The Family Plan's F-Bomb

Apple TV+

While talking exclusively with The Direct’s Russ Milheim, The Family Plan stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan spoke about their competition for the film’s one F-Bomb and what made the film unique for them.

After being asked if there were any deleted moments from the film that they wish audiences could see, Wahlberg shared how Michelle Monaghan kept getting the one F-Bomb in the film, and that “there’s probably a sizzle reel with [him] attempting to get the F-bombs:”

“But there's always fun stuff. We always try to push the envelope a little bit more. In a PG-13 movie, you get one F-bomb, [the director] kept giving it to [Michelle Monaghan]. It was that one moment in the elevator and I was like, Yeah, well, I had five other places where I thought, you know, I should get the F bomb, right?... She got the F-bomb, the scene was spot on. So there's probably a sizzle reel with me attempting to get the F-bomb, about 10 different moments, that we might at least put on some sort of extras.”

For those who do not remember, Monaghan’s F-Bomb moment took place in the elevator in Las Vegas shortly after she abruptly learned Dan’s secrets, where she angrily reminds Dan that she has “f---ing eyeballs” on her.

Wahlberg went on to clarify, director Simon Cellan Jones “did a really good job of finding that balance, giving everybody kind of their moments:”

“Yeah, I think [Simon Cellan Jones] did a really good job of finding that balance, giving everybody kind of their moments and all, you know, the kids are all kind of stepping up in their own way to help save the day and save dad. No, I think he did a great job. But it's one of those things that are normally difficult, which is why, especially being a producer, I want to give him an opportunity to kind of really finish his cut.”

The star elaborated that when he first watched it, he “[did not] feel like [he] missed anything:”

“And when I saw it, I watched it--I didn't intend to watch it with my family. But I started just watching it in the living room because I knew it was safe. And then, when I started watching it, by the time the movie was over, everybody had kind of gathered around and thoroughly enjoyed it. So I don't feel like I missed anything. I thought just pace-wise and, you know, very much mirrored what I felt the first time I read it. So I was happily surprised.”

But when it came to this film, what made this experience so unique compared to work they have done in the past?

Wahlberg admitted “it was age appropriate” and there were “so many things that [he] can relate to in the movie:”

“For me, it was age appropriate… There are so many things that I can relate to in the movie. You know, having four children, but two older children, I have a 20-year-old who's now in college, very much like my oldest child in the film, going to college. I have a 17-year-old son; I have a son who likes, instead of doing schoolwork, likes to play video games and boy trouble and all these things. But also just wanting to with work and juggling work and all the responsibilities that I have, be there with my family for my family. So it was just, it was fun when I read it, and I knew it'd be relatable and enjoyable for everybody.”

As for Monaghan, she “related so much to Jessica,” and the film had so many things she is interested in doing, like “action and comedy:”

“Yeah, for me, I just loved the role. It was so fun and funny on the page. I related so much to Jessica and the marriage and the struggle and the challenge of having a family, and everybody kind of a little bit disconnected and trying to reconnect. Also, the film really represents creatively a lot of things that I'm interested in doing, like action and comedy, and it has a lot of heart. So, for me, it was kind of a slam dunk. And, of course, I knew that Mark was attached, and I jumped at the chance to work with him any day. I adore him. So I just knew it was gonna be a lot of fun. And it really, really was. We're really proud of the film.”

Did The Family Plan Make a Good F-Bomb Selection?

Needless to say, the F-Bomb moment in The Family Plan was well chosen.

At the end of the day, given how crazy things get, nearly every character could have had enough justification for their own F-Bomb drop. Sadly, though, only one could have the honor—and that person was Michelle Monaghan.

Maybe if The Family Plan 2 ever happens, somebody else in the family can get their moment. Perhaps the baby will be more grown, and the child can be the unexpected victor in that regard.

It makes sense Mark Wahlberg’s Dan didn’t end up saying it. The character seems pretty disciplined, even under heavy pressure, whereas no one else in his family is—at least in their unique, life-threatening circumstances.

The Family Plan is now streaming on Apple TV+.