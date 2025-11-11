Mario Galaxy Movie Photo Just Canonized a New Character That Was Exclusive to Super Nintendo World

New promotional art for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie revealed that a previously Universal Parks-exclusive character is set to be canonized in the upcoming film. The forthcoming sequel to Universal's $1 billion-making Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to triple-jump its way into theaters in April 2026, expanding this animated take on Nintendo's colorful video game franchise. This assumed galactic expansion will include new characters, worlds, and the introduction of a beloved sidekick for the film's plucky plumber protagonist, in the form of the lovable Yoshi.

One of these new additions coming to the Super Mario Galaxy Movie will, to the joy of many, be the venerable Chef Toad. The character popped up in a new poster for the film, being used to promote the movie's upcoming trailer debut. He can be seen sitting in a boat along with several other Toads, with dozens of shining stars falling from the sky.

Nintendo

What is notable about Chef Toad's inclusion in Mario Movie 2 is that it officially canonizes a character previously exclusive to only Nintendo's Universal parks around the globe.

Nintendo

Chef Toad has never appeared in a Mario game but instead is the out-of-canon head chef of the Toadstool Cafe sit-down restaurant at Universal's Super Nintendo World parks in Japan, California, and Florida. He is featured on large LED screens at the parks, designed to appear as if he is cooking meals for those in line.

Nintendo

He was an original creation for Nintendo's first dip into the theme park game, so The Super Mario Galaxy Movie marks the first time he has been canonized in the official Mario continuity.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to theaters on April 3, 2026. The new film in Illumination Entertainment's animated Mario franchise will take Chris Pratt's mustachioed hero to the stars, incorporating elements from the beloved Mario Galaxy duology of Nintendo Wii games. Pratt will once again lead the film, with Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Charlie Day rounding out the returning cast.

What Other Surprises Is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Hiding?

Thus far, fans have not been given too much to go on when it comes to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Aside from a brief trailer that revealed the movie's official titles, as well as several characters from across the Mario mythos set to appear in the film in some form.

However, with each successive tease of the new movie, the Mario faithful have been treated to increasingly exciting nuggets surrounding the project. This Chef Toad inclusion is just the latest in this string of teases for fans to ogle over.

It is unclear how Chef Toad will play into the upcoming film. Perhaps Mario and friends visit an in-universe Toadstool Cafe for a snack, only to see the Universal Parks character pop up and prepare them something to fill their bellies.

But Chef Toad is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new characters set to appear in the 2026 brick-bashing blockbuster.

Teases of big-name characters like Bowser Jr. and Wario have started making their way around ahead of release. And that is on top of the assumed introduction of the fan-favorite princess Rosalina, who played a significant role in the Mario Galaxy games from which the movie takes its name.