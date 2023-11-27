Fans are confused, questioning a new poster that seemingly announced a Terminator remake starring Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie.

James Cameron's Terminator films have been a staple of sci-fi blockbusters for nearly 40 years at this point, telling the story of the Connor family and some time-traveling robots sent back to pester the Connors.

The franchise has seen six total films hit the theater screens (and a two-season television drama), with the last being a legacy sequel (Terminator: Genisys) starring Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke alongside series staple Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Since Genisys, Cameron (who directed the first two films) revealed a reboot of the franchise was potentially on the table, but nothing has been officially announced.

Is Margot Robbie Making a Terminator Movie?

After much speculation over a Terminator franchise reboot over the past couple of years, fans are wondering if new posters featuring Barbie star Margot Robbie and former Superman actor Henry Cavill could be the first hints at a new movie.

Posted on social media, these pair of posters see Robbie as Linda Hamilton's iconic Sarah Connor with Cavill taking over for Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800 (aka the titular Terminator).

The posters came with compelling descriptions of the film, teasing fans should "get ready for this thrilling remake of THE TERMINATOR, hitting screens in 2025:"

"Get ready for this thrilling remake of 'THE TERMINATOR,' hitting screens in 2025! Henry Cavill takes on the iconic role, bringing a fresh intensity to the relentless cyborg from a war torn future. With Margot Robbie as the formidable Sarah Connor, this remake promises a riveting start to a bold new chapter in the legendary franchise."

They added the film would star "Margot Robbie as the fierce Sarah Connor," with the heroine showing "relentless determination [to raise] her ten-year-old son, John, amid the chaos unleashed after Judgment Day:"

"MARGOT IS SARAH CONNOR!!! 2025!!!Get ready for a riveting return to the future with the remake of The Terminator, featuring Margot Robbie as the fierce Sarah Connor. In a post-apocalyptic world, witness Sarah’s relentless determination as she raises her ten-year-old son, John, amid the chaos unleashed after Judgment Day. Brace yourself for a thrilling blend of action and emotion as the iconic saga takes a bold leap into a new era. Coming to theaters in 2025."

While convincing, these pieces of promotional art have been proven fake, originating from a Facebook page known for its satirical movie posters.

What's Next for the Terminator Franchise?

While these posters are fake (however convincing they may be), a new Terminator movie is not 100% out of the cards.

Shepard to the franchise James Cameron teased in 2021 that he was working on the next film in the beloved sci-fi series, hinting that if/when a new Terminator movie arrives, it would be by way of a reboot.

In speaking with the SmartLess podcast (via GQ), the director of the first two films remarked, "If I were to do another Terminator," it would be a part of an effort to " launch that franchise again:"

“If I were to do another 'Terminator' film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy.”

This would likely involve a whole cast of A-list talent brought in to fill the roles of the Terminator characters, with names like Henry Cavill or Margot Robbie not being entirely out of the question for potential parts.

As for when fans could see this next Terminator movie, it could still be a while.

While talking at the 2023 Dell Tech World conference, Cameron told audience members "he started writing a new Terminator movie" but "wants to see how AI shakes out before he goes any further" (per Rod Mercado).

This delayed timeline for the film could be a good thing if the director wanted to eye the likes of Robbie and Cavill for potential roles, as the pair of actors have plenty on their plate over the next couple of years.

Cavill can next be seen in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy epic Argylle which comes to theaters in February 2024. But following that, he is set to star in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and is then helping develop a movie based on the beloved table-top game Warhammer 40,000.

Robbie, on the other hand, has the long-rumored Ocean's Eleven movie, a potential Pirates of the Caribbean film, and possible future appearances as Harley Quinn in James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe reboot.

1984's The Terminator is streaming now on Max.