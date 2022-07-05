The Mandalorian Season 3 Undergoing Reshoots

Ahh, The Mandalorian. The Star Wars series on Disney+ currently seems like Lucasfilm's golden goose. So much so that the title character, Din Djarin, guest-starred in the sister series The Book of Boba Fett. After the first few episodes focused on Boba, the show ended up largely refocusing around Mando and his ongoing storyline before his series' upcoming third season.

Season 3 of the smash hit has been in production for some time now. A trailer for the upcoming episodes was released to fans attending Star Wars Celebration in May, and while that footage was intended for attendees only, it promptly leaked onto the internet.

It's assumed that Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze will be playing a pivotal role in Mando's new season, as evidenced by the leaked trailer, and it seems that Djarin will be sharing much of his screentime with his fellow Mandalorian.

Sackhoff and Co. Return for Mando Reshoots

Star Wars

Via The Bespin Bulletin, The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan in the series, was unable to appear in person at Denver, Colorado's Fan Expo, which took place from July 1 through July 3. This was due to additional filming for a project which the actress all but confirmed was the third season of the popular Star Wars streaming series. Sackhoff took to Instagram to make an apology for her absence from the convention, in which she said the following:

“I ended up working much, much later than anticipated on a little show that we all know and love and it made it quite difficult for me to get myself to the convention in time. This is the way”.

It should also be pointed out that Sackhoff's co-star Giancarlo Esposito previously mentioned that he would be returning for more Mandalorian shooting in the Summer.

The Hype for More Mandalorian Is Palpable

Fans are excited about the continuing adventures of Din Djarin and his young ward Grogu as they jet around the galaxy in their shiny, new, modified Naboo starfighter. The Din character has remained extremely popular since the series' debut in 2019. So popular, in fact, that The Book of Boba Fett took its aforementioned detour solely to catch viewers up on his story between Mandalorian seasons, despite the show ostensibly belonging to Boba Fett.

Significant about the third season is the fact that Djarin will venture to the Mandalorians' home planet, which was decimated by the Empire some time prior. Din Djarin is a man of purpose and intent and if he returns to Mandalore, he must have a very good reason for doing so. Perhaps it's to try to get Bo-Katan to retake the Darksaber. The weapon, which can traditionally only be claimed in battle, is something that Bo-Katan greatly desires.

Whatever the case may be, The Mandalorian will return for season three sometime in 2023, only on Disney+