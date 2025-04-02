Meet Madison from Love on the Spectrum Netflix: 4 Things to Know About Madi Marilla

Madison Marilla makes her TV debut in Netflix's Love on the Spectrum Season 3.

She joins the hit reality series as one of 10 autistic singles looking for love and hoping to find it with the show's help. Marilla is a 27-year-old teacher living in Sudbury, Massachusetts, who has been on the spectrum since she was two.

Get To Know Madison From Love on the Spectrum Season 3

Netflix

Madison Marilla Graduated from Western New England University

Originally hailing from Santa Rosa, California, Madison Marilla went to college in New England at Western New England University (WNE) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

She finished her schooling at WNE in May 2020, graduating with a bachelor's in Psychology and a minor in art.

The Love on the Spectrum star shared how big a deal graduating college was for her on her personal Instagram at the time, writing, "Being diagnosed with autism at age two has brought me a lot of challenges," and finishing a degree was something she never thought she would be able to accomplish:

"Even though graduation was not the way I expected it to be, I’m very thankful these past four years I had at WNE!!! I’m thankful for all the memories I’ve made and people I’ve met!!! Being diagnosed with autism at age two has brought me a lot of challenges along the way and doctors told me that I would never be able to attend a mainstream school."

"Today I received my B.A. in Psychology with an art minor," she announced to her followers online, remarking that she hoped with her education she could "[go] into special ed to give back to those who are struggling to find themselves:"

"Today I received my B.A. in Psychology with an art minor. With my bachelors degree in psychology, I plan on going into special ed to give back to those who are struggling to find themselves. With my art minor, I plan on doing art therapy on the side of whatever job I get, as well as continue my jewelry business. I’m thankful for those who have helped me along the way and have made this possible!!!! Always remember...... Once a GBear, Always a GBear."

Marilla joins notable WNE alumni like Energizer CEO Alan Hoskins, film producer Anthony Katagas, and former NBA commissioner Larry O'Brien (the namesake of the NBA's championship trophy).

Madison Was the First Autistic Educator in Her School District

Madison Marilla was the first autistic educator hired in her school district.

Marilla currently works as an Activities Director in the Plymouth, Massachusetts School District, having now held several positions in schools across southeastern Massachusetts (via Linkedin).

Since joining the district in 2021, Marilla has shared on several occasions the impact she hopes to have on kids.

In an April 2022 Instagram post, the Love on the Spectrum cast member wrote, "As once a child who was nonverbal and reserved, I never thought I would become the first autistic educator in my school district," describing the efforts she was taking in her first foray into education:

"As once a child who was nonverbal and reserved, I never thought I would become the first autistic educator in my school district. I have been teaching my students this year about uniqueness and that our special interests and skills/talents we’re good at make up our piece of the puzzle."

After graduating from college in the summer of 2020, Marilla began working as a teaching mentor in Bourne, Massachusetts, before working her way into the role she is in today.

Madison Has Collected American Girl Dolls Since She Was Young

Everyone has that one thing they love to collect, and for Madison Marilla, it is American Girl dolls.

According to the Love on the Spectrum star, she has collected the iconic figurines since she was at least 13, amassing a collection of several dozen different variations on the beloved doll.

"I have been an avid American Girl doll collector since childhood," Marilla wrote in an Instagram post in April 2024, saying her love of the brand came from one of her early acquisitions becoming her "favorite comfort object:"

"I have been an avid American Girl doll collector since childhood, 2006 to be exact. Jess who was Girl of the Year at the time was my very first American Girl doll. My love of American Girl dolls only grew when I received my Madison doll for my 11th birthday and she became my favorite comfort object since then. She went everywhere with me for the longest time."

She said that she is "thankful for all [her] friends who have supported this special interest" and that "American girl dolls will always be a huge part of [her]:"

"As an adult with autism, I have been judged throughout my adulthood for having childlike interests including collecting and playing with dolls, but in today’s society more and more adults are into dolls. I’m thankful for all my friends who have supported this special interest of mine and enjoy seeing my collection. Dad, if you ever wonder why I spend a lot of money on dolls and refuse to give away my dolls, it is because I’m not into most things a neurotypical young adult is into. I refuse to be normalized and my American girl dolls will always be a huge part of me."

Madison Was Inspired by Love on the Spectrum's Abbey & David

Madison Marilla wanted to go on Love on the Spectrum in the first place because of a pair of previous cast members on the series.

Marilla has been outspoken about her love of the series, saying Season 2's Abbey and David inspired her to give it a chance. The two Love on the Spectrum castmates fell in love during last year's Season 2, showing Marilla that she, too, may be able to do the same (read more about Abbey from Love on the Spectrum here).

Speaking with Netflix's Tudum blog, Marilla divulged, "Abbey and David’s love story made me think finding love for people who have autism is possible," leading her to apply for the show.

Marilla is not just willing to give her heart over to anyone; she is looking for somebody who "shares common interests and values" with her and is "conversational and fun to be around."

How To Follow Madison Marilla on Social Media

Fans looking to keep up with Madison Marilla online can follow the Love on the Spectrum star on Instagram and TikTok.