Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 6 Cast - Gotham Garage Mechanics & Real People (Photos)

Netflix's hit car restoration series, Car Masters: Rust to Riches, is back for Season 6, focusing on the real people who work as mechanics at the renowned Gotham Garage.

The beloved reality series, which dates back to 2018, follows Gotham Garage in Temecula, California, a mechanics shop best known for its work on creating big-name props for movies and TV.

However, instead of bringing to life some of the coolest pieces of mechanical movie memorabilia, Rust to Riches sees the team restoring classic cars, giving them a more flare and hopefully turning a profit in the process.

Meet the Real People in Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 6

Mark Towle

Instagram: @gotham.garage

Mark Towle is the big boss on Car Masters: Rust to Riches. He owns and solely operates Gotham Garage and has assembled a team of A-list mechanics to help him in his passion for restoring classic cars and motorcycles.

Season 6 sees Mark and the team leaving behind the upgrade-and-trade model of making older vehicles new and dipping their toes into the world of high-end luxury vehicle work instead.

Tony Quinones

Instagram: @tq_customs

Some of Gotham Garage's best ideas come from Tony Quinones. If Mark is the face of the garage, Quinones is the brains. Serving as Mark Towle's right-hand man and chief engineer, the pair of auto enthusiasts have developed a strong bond over the years.

While not crafting stunning custom creations at Gotham, Quinones has an automotive business called TQ Customs.

Constance Nunes

Instagram: @constance_nunes

Constance Nunes is the only female staff member at Gotham Garage. A self-proclaimed "glam girl wrenching in a 'boys' world," Nunes gives the men of the garage a run for their money, being a stellar custom automotive mechanic herself.

Nunes also works as a part-time model in Southern California and can even be seen racing cars professionally all over the American Southwest (read more about Constance Nunes).

Shawn Pilot

Instagram: @shawnpilot

Shawn Pilot is Gotham Garage's connections guy. This former actor now works closely with the garages, getting them in touch with potential buyers for their one-of-a-kind creations, usually from his long list of A-list Hollywood contacts.

While the new-to-the-garage broker Nick Smith works on the team's new high-end supercar business, Pilot keeps the rest of the crew busy by bringing in clients looking for custom classic cars.

Michael "Caveman" Pyle

Instagram: @cavemanisastar

Michael "Caveman" Pyle might look like a Neanderthal with his bushy beard and unwieldy hair, but he is one of the best mechanics at Gotham Garage. Pyle is the garage's resident wildman, known for his sense of humor and propensity for pulling gags on the rest of the team.

Pyle has worked with Gotham Garage since the beginning and has shown how valuable an asset he can be with his technical know-how and unorthodox way of thinking.

Nick Smith

Instagram: @nick.smith66

After making his debut in Season 5, Nick Smith has become a valued part of the Gotham Garage team. Smith works as one of the team's business brokers, procuring clients for their stunning pieces of automotive art.

This latest season sees Smith grappling with Gotham Garage's future as he tries to move the business toward high-end supercars.

Jake Cerveny

Instagram: @oldsoulfabrication

Jake Cerveny arrived in Car Masters Season 5, joining Gotham as one of the team's new fabricators. He has since proven his worth, becoming one of the garage's most vital employees, as he is mainly responsible for the specific exterior metal work on most of Gotham's projects.

Cerveny became connected to Gotham through his close relationship with broker Nick Smith. When Smith came aboard the Cast Masters team, he knew he had to bring Cerveny with him.

Ken Perez

Ken Perez appears in Season 6, Episode 1 as one of Gotham Garage's new big-name clients. Perez works as the president of the Pechanga Development Corporation.

Perez has tasked Gotham with providing his organization with a custom classic car for their latest casino giveaway.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 6 is streaming on Netflix.