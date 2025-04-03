With a more prominent role in Love on the Spectrum Season 3, get to know Adan Correa.

Love on the Spectrum is a heartwarming reality series that follows individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate the challenges and joys of dating. Originally based on the Australian show of the same name, the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series offers an authentic and uplifting look at love, relationships, and self-discovery.

This year, the Season 3 cast is back and better than ever, bringing new journeys and heartfelt moments to the screen.

5 Facts About Love on the Spectrum's Adan

Adan Correa Graduated from California State University

Adan's passion for visual storytelling is rooted in his educational background. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design from California State University, Fullerton, in 2019, refining his digital and print media skills.

Before that, the 27-year-old attended Santa Ana College, obtaining an Associate of Arts degree in Fine and Studio Arts. His studies provided a strong foundation in artistic techniques, shaping his career goals.

Adan Works as a Public Safety Officer

San Diego native Adan currently works as a Public Safety Officer for OCVIBE Special Events, helping to ensure the safety and security of guests at the Honda Center. He works closely with law enforcement and private security teams to maintain a secure environment.

Before this, he gained valuable experience in customer service and operations as a Food and Beverage Attendant at Target and a Sales Floor Associate at Goodwill of Orange County.

Adan's Dad Is California Congressman Lou Correa

Adan is the son of California Congressman Lou Correa, who has dedicated his career to serving the Orange County community. A lifelong advocate for working families, Lou has held various public offices, including positions in the California State Assembly, State Senate, and now the U.S. Congress.

Growing up in a family committed to public service, Adan has likely witnessed firsthand the values of hard work and dedication that drive his father's mission.

Adan Is Back for More Love on the Spectrum

After making his debut in Season 2, Adan returns to Love on the Spectrum for another chance at love. He previously connected with Dani over their shared passion for graphic design, though their relationship has yet to flourish.

In Season 3, Adan receives more individual focus as he continues his journey in the dating world. Reflecting on his experience, he told Tudum that his time with Dani helped him understand the importance of staying true to himself while also respecting a partner:

"I've been going to school and starting graphic design as well as working out at the gym and working on building my brand and voice acting career...There are similarities that Dani and I have. It’s important to be true to yourself even in the relationship [while] being respectful to your partner in the process."

Adan Is an Aspiring Graphic Designer

Adan is an aspiring graphic designer passionate about digital art and 3D modeling.

On Instagram, he has showcased his skills by creating impressive 3D models of Star Wars AT-AT Walkers, Droid Turrets, and even playful edits of himself.

Where Can Fans Find Adan on Social Media?

For more updates about the Love on the Spectrum Season 3 cast member, fans can follow Adan on Instagram (@mrcorreaadan) and TikTok (@mrcorreaadan).

