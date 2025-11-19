Lucasfilm Reverses Course, Sets New Plan for Future Star Wars Movies

Lucasfilm reverses course with its grand plan for future Star Wars movies, according to The Mandalorian and Grogu star Sigourney Weaver. Following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the world of the galaxy, far, far, away largely remained on the small screen, expanding the universe in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. While this kept the franchise alive for years, Star Wars is gearing up for its return to the big screen in 2026 and beyond, starting with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The return of Star Wars in cinemas marks a significant turning point for the franchise, since many have argued that the franchise truly belongs in theaters. Moreover, what made Star Wars a living, breathing universe is the consistent emergence of independent stories across different timelines, and this shift is expected to take center stage in future projects.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Sigourney Weaver, who plays Colonel Ward in The Mandalorian and Grogu, shared Lucasfilm's new plan for Star Wars, confirming that the studio is "no longer trying to do the Star Wars to end all Star Wars" and instead focusing more on "letting the universe exist:"

Empire: There's such breadth to your work. There are franchises — you've got Star Wars coming up — and indies, and we haven't even talked about your comedies. If there is a thread, is it the writing? Sigourney Weaver: "Yeah, that's my compass; it's always the script. So [with] The Mandalorian And Grogu, it was not my intention to find a fourth franchise, I didn't ever imagine that I would enter the Star Wars world. But what's interesting about Star Wars now is they're no longer trying to do the Star Wars to end all Star Wars. They're letting the universe exist, and tell[ing] really interesting stories within that."

Weaver continued by pointing out that her character in the upcoming Star Wars movie in 2026 was not supposed to be a woman, while also confirming that she didn't see any episode of The Mandalorian before joining the film:

"I think Jon Favreau thought, “Okay, we want this very strong character. Let’s make it a woman.” I’m not sure it was supposed to be a woman. I think again, these days, they often think, “What do I need to do to make this seem more timely?“, and now, because women are doing everything, hooray for us. [But] I just fell in love with the script and said, “I don’t know anything about this world.” Jon said, “Well, you can watch the series,” and I said, “Oh, there’s a series?!"

Weaver's revelation about Star Wars' new plan is exciting because it serves as a strong indication that Lucasfilm is embracing the franchise as an open-ended universe that can thrive on independent stories without the added pressure of interconnectivity.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian and Grogu chronicles the story of Din Djarin and Grogu as they work alongside the New Republic to seek out and defeat Imperial warlords. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White, with award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson set to return to create the film's score. Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu will premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Why Lucasfilm's New Plan Should Excite Star Wars Fans

Although past Star Wars movies are confined to the Skywalker Saga, Sigourney Weaver's latest comments indicate that Lucasfilm is moving away from using the approach of crafting a definitive saga and instead focusing on a wide array of stories within the universe that could serve as the next best tale in the galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm's new plan should excite Star Wars fans because it frees the franchise from any narrative shackles, allowing future entries to thrive on their own and persuade filmmakers to take risks with developing their own tone without forcing ties to the larger Star Wars mainstays like the Skywalkers.

Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter is another good example of this new approach because of its standalone nature. While The Mandalorian Season 2 did feature the return of Luke Skywalker, 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu is more of a focused galaxy-spanning adventure that relies on the father-son dynamic of the titular characters.

By "letting the universe exist," Lucasfilm delivers an approach that makes Star Wars bigger, placing the spotlight on everyday citizens (such as smugglers, outcasts, and rebels) and unexplored planets.