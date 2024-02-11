Netflix's Lover Stalker Killer takes a deep dive into the dangers of online dating and its unexpected consequences.

Directed by Sam Hobkinson, the latest true crime documentary series tackled the love triangle story of Dave Kroupa, Shanna "Liz" Golyar, and Amy Flora and how it shockingly led to years of stalking, arson, and even murder.

Lover Stalker Killer premiered on Netflix on February 9.

Every Main Cast Member of Lover Stalker Killer

David Kroupa

David Kroupa

David Kroupa, an auto mechanic, is at the center of a terrifying love triangle in Lover Stalker Killer.

In 2012, David was only seeking romance, but what he got instead was endless harassment from Shanna "Liz" Golyar, a woman he met on an online dating site called Plenty of Fish, describing their relationship as a "no-strings-attached" type of bond.

Another girl named Cari Farver was also involved, and the pair managed to hit it off far better than with Liz.

The love triangle between all parties involved came to a screeching halt two weeks later after David found out that Farver seemingly stole all of his belongings inside his apartment.

Little did he know, what he found out later was far more terrifying and brutal than no one expected.

Amy Flora

Amy Flora

Amy Flora joins the conversation in Lover Stalker Killer as the mother of David's two children.

While Amy and David had a long relationship, they eventually grew apart, leading to their separation.

Nancy Raney

Nancy Raney

Cari's mother, Nancy Raney, recounts what made her daughter special in the eyes of many, telling viewers, she was "very much her own person."

After receiving worrying texts from her daughter, Nancy knew that something was wrong and the one sending those were not her. This prompted her to file a missing persons report.

Detective Chris Legrow

Chris Legrow

Chris Legrow worked as an officer of the Omaha Police Department for 22 years. In the last 10 years of his career, he served as a detective assigned under the Special Victims Unit specializing in domestic violence and stalking.

David went to see Chris at the end of 2012. Upon hearing his concern then, Chris analyzed that Cari's intention at the time was having the mindset of, "If I can't have you, nobody will."

Chris later described the situation as "one of the strangest, most unpredictable cases" that he'd ever worked on in his career.

Sergeant Jim Doty

Sergeant Jim Doty

Sergeant Jim Doty serves as a officer of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.

Jim took over the Cari Farver case a year later after Liz's house burned down. He spoke with Cari's mother, Nancy, to unpack how the case started and how it linked to David Kroupa.

He noted in the investigation that Cari had a history of bipolar disorder. Jim was later instrumental in finding out the truth behind Cari's disappearance and Liz's involvement.

Investigator Ryan Avis

Ryan Avis

Investigator Ryan Avis works alongside Sergeant Jim Doty at the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, and he tells viewers right off the bat that Cari Farver's case "always intrigued" him.

Aside from being colleagues at work, Ryan and Jim are best friends in real life.

When Ryan found out that Cari wasn't taking her medication for bipolar disorder, he said, "It might suggest her change in personality to start the harassment, the messaging, the stalking, all of that."

Ryan then discovered that something was off, leading to unpacking the truth behind Liz's participation in the whole ordeal.

Special Deputy Tony Kava

Tony Kava

Special Deputy Tony Kava works at the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office's IT department and was recruited by Jim and Ryan to help them solve the case involving Cari Farver.

Tony unpacked over two years of digital evidence to find out the truth behind her alleged stalking and eventual disappearance.

He created a program called Dex to learn more about the different IP addresses that "Cari" has been using to send threatening messages.

Chief Deputy Brenda Beadle

Brenda Beadle

Chief Deputy Brenda Beadle is an attorney from Douglas County who worked alongside the investigators of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office to help put Liz behind bars.

Brenda admitted then, "I'm wondering to myself how am I [going to] get a court to believe this is true."

The challenge involved proving that Liz truly murdered Cari. The only downside was the investigators had yet to find the body then.

Lover Stalker Killer is now streaming on Netflix.