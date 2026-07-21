Lord of the Rings Reveals First Look At Sauron’s New Design Wearing The Iron Crown of Morgoth (Photos)

Prime Video unveiled the clearest look at Charlie Vickers as Sauron in full Dark Lord redesign, wearing the Iron Crown of Morgoth ahead of his return in Rings of Power Season 3. The Dark Lord's Crown first appeared as a silhouette in the Season 1 prologue before becoming a major plot point in the show's sophomore run. The iron circlet was forged by Morgoth in the First Age as a symbol of his dominion, featuring three sharp spikes. It was eventually passed to his lieutenant, Sauron, after Morgoth's defeat. In the show's timeline, Sauron attempted to crown himself leader of the Orcs at Dúrnost early in the Second Age.

However, Adar betrayed him and stabbed Sauron with the crown, an act that destroyed his physical form at the time. While Adar kept the crown afterward, his death allowed Sauron to reclaim it, using it as a weapon in the Season 2 finale to gravely wound Galadriel before she escaped by leaping from the cliff.

Prime Video and Empire Magazine officially revealed the best look yet at Charlie Vicken's Sauron wearing the Iron Crown, highlighting the Lord of the Rings' big bad sitting on his massive dark stone throne.

Empire Magazine/Prime Video

This is the best look fans have gotten of Sauron wearing the crown. It's worth noting, though, that he was briefly shown in a press release image from the May 2026 Amazon Prime Video announcement, which depicts him in a shadow-like silhouette, commanding his menacing presence.

Prime Video

These visuals tie directly into Rings of Power Season 3's core story. At the center of the narrative is Sauron openly forging the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom. This signals the fact that Sauron is finally stepping into his full identity as the Dark Lord of Mordor.

The One Ring, as Lord of the Rings fans know, is the ultimate weapon designed to dominate the wills of all people on Middle Earth and secure his victory in the War of the Elves and Sauron.

This marks a major evolution for Sauron from previous seasons. The crown is no longer just a weapon or relic. Instead, it is now a symbol of his authority as he builds his empire in Mordor.

Prime Video

Speaking with The Direct in October 2024, Sauron actor Charlie Vickens teased that forging the One Ring is the next natural step in the storytelling for his character in Season 3:

"I think logically... I don't know anything about what the intention for the next season is, but to me, to my mind, that would be where he would go next because he needs one ring to bind them all, you know."

This evolution for Sauron feels not only unsurprising but inevitable. After seasons spent with deception as Halbrand and Annatar, the Dark Lord is now embracing his rule and open domination. It's safe to say that reclaiming the Iron Crown at the end of Season 2 was the symbolic turning point, and forging the One Ring is his ultimate bid for control.

Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on November 11.

The Iron Crown Is Quite Significant In Broader Lord of the Rings Lore

Prime Video

In J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium and Lord of the Rings lore, the Iron Crown is far more than a fancy and aesthetic crown. It serves as a symbol of evil's succession and dominion.

Morgoth wore it during his wars against the Valar and the Elves, most notably during the time when he destroyed the Two Trees of Valinor. At one point, the three Silmarils were embedded in it, making it a crown of terrible power and cursed jewels.

Following Morgoth's defeat and demise, the crown represents Sauron's transition as the new Dark Lord of Middle-earth. Wearing it signals to everyone that he has opened his claim to Morgoth's legacy and that he exercises authority over the forces of darkness.

Rings of Power Season 3's visual choice in showcasing Sauron wearing the Iron Crown of Morgoth carries high-stakes storytelling. Seeing him crowned with Morgoth's iron spikes while he forges the One Ring perfectly showcases his transformation from the charming Halbrand into the tyrannical Dark Lord fans know (and hate) from The Lord of the Rings movies.