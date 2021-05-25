Loki: Tom Hiddleston Reveals Why Owen Wilson Is So Brilliant In His Marvel Role

Tom Hiddleston's Loki looks to have quite the adventure ahead of him in his upcoming self-titled Disney+ series. The show, which is set to drop on the streaming service every week beginning June 9, sees a timeline variant of the infamous trickster completely out of his element after polluting the "Sacred Timeline" by absconding with the Space Stone in 2012.

After this act of mischief-making, Loki is corralled by the Time Variance Authority, or TVA, where he is put under the direct supervision of Agent Mobius, portrayed by Owen Wilson, a seemingly blue-collar kind of guy who plays an as-of-yet unknown role within the TVA's infrastructure.

Judging by the trailers, Loki and Mobius seem to develop a kind of camaraderie to an extent, something that is not lost on Hiddleston.

HIDDLESTON HAS HIGH PRAISE FOR OWEN WILSON

In the Summer 2021 issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine obtained by The Direct, Tom Hiddleston mentioned that Loki's relationship and chemistry with Mobius M. Mobius is "really exciting:"

"Really exciting. It's something I haven't seen in the MCU, particularly with Loki, and I think it definitely takes him to a new place."

Hiddleston continued to praise Wilson, citing his "natural intelligence and [a] natural curiosity about the world:"

"Owen has a natural intelligence and a natural curiosity about the world, which is very unique to him. And he brings it all into his character, Mobius. Mobius can be light and bright, fun and curious, but he can also be intense. I loved that Owen wanted to change his look as well - helping to create the world of the TVA and his history within it."

Furthermore, Hiddleston said that Wilson is breaking new ground for himself as an actor in Loki as well. Hiddleston went on to describe why Wilson's portrayal of Mobius is so "brilliant":

"I think audiences have never seen Owen like this. What Owen has done in bringing Mobius to life is brilliant: He's intelligent, compassionate, fun and original. I've loved working with him. He's such a broad man of such a range of tastes and talents. We connected really early on. And then together, I hope we've created something really interesting."

LOKI AND MOBIUS: THE DREAM TEAM

Tom Hiddleston has always seemed like a gracious individual, and it's very nice to see him heaping such praise on Owen Wilson.

One thing Hiddleston remarked on is that Wilson changed his look for his MCU role, sporting perhaps-uncharacteristic grey hair and a mustache. It's interesting to know that Wilson committed to the role to that degree, as some actors, particularly established ones, often don't wish to do that sort of thing.

It definitely seems as though Wilson and Hiddleston had a great time playing in Marvel Studios' sandbox while on the set of Loki. Could this potentially lead to more of the Loki and Mobius dynamic in future projects? After all, there are rumors of a season two for the series.

As mentioned above, Loki will premiere on June 9, 2021, only on Disney+.