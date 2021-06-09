Marvel Fans Spot Possible Peggy Carter Appearance In Loki Show

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Loki.

After what felt like a devastating two-month wait for Marvel fans, the MCU is officially back in action with its third Phase 4 property: the Loki Disney+ series. Tom Hiddleston made his expectedly glorious return in likely his wildest MCU adventure to date, as the Time Variance Authority apprehended the God of Mischief for "crimes against the Sacred Timeline."

The central character found himself up to his usual mischievous antics once he made his way to the TVA headquarters in an adventure that took place mere seconds after his escape in Avengers: Endgame. Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Renslayer had their eyes all over Loki while in their custody, although he faced a couple of major reality checks during his trip through the facilities.

One interesting personality even potentially came into play during that self-tour, although not one anybody could have seen coming...

PEGGY CARTER IN THE TVA?!

As pointed out by fans on Twitter, Episode 1 of Marvel Studios' Loki sees Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief escape the TVA's "Time Theater" using Mobius' Time Twister, transporting himself into a hallway.

Marvel

Loki looks behind him to see a TVA agent exiting a time portal with an arrested woman who, as some are pointing out, suspiciously resembles Peggy Carter from the Captain America films and ABC's Agent Carter.

Marvel

A close-up shot of this scene can be viewed below:

WHAT IN THE MULTIVERSE IS HAPPENING?!

Even considering the insanity Marvel Studios is bringing in Loki, it's safe to say the MCU's OG agent of SHIELD was pretty far off the radar for an appearance in this show.

While this eerie resemblance is far from confirmation that Peggy Carter has been to the TVA, the prospect of such an occurrence is exciting to the MCU fandom for multiple reasons.

Taking into account that Loki could very well take the franchise's first deep dive into the Multiverse, another Peggy being taken in for time-based crimes isn't out of the question. While the prime Peggy is known for doing whatever it takes to achieve the best result for everyone she's protecting, maybe this version is a little more cunning and mischievous, à la the show's title character?

There's another theory that could come into play, although it's a bit of a stretch: Loki may connect directly to What If...?.

Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter is confirmed to be the star of the debut episode of Marvel's first animated project as she takes the Super Soldier Serum to become Captain Carter. What if this look back at the Infinity Saga turns into something that affects alternate universes the way Loki may do in the next few weeks?

Whether it's a fun cameo or something that affects the MCU as a whole, it's undoubtedly a fun look at a classic Marvel heroine in an unexpected location. Loki will likely continue to subvert expectations or render them useless in the end with five more weeks of mischievous time-traveling madness in store.

Episode 1 of Marvel Studios' Loki is now available to stream on Disney+.