New Loki Deleted Scene Released - We're So Glad It Got Removed (Video)

Mere weeks before Loki Season 2 premieres, a deleted scene from Season 1 has been revealed, and its removal is probably for the best.

The MCU Disney+ series centered on Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief was a major hit when it was released back in 2021, introducing audiences to a new corner of Marvel's super-powered universe along with a colorful cast of lovable characters.

Chief among those were Owen Wilson's TVA agent Mobius and Sophia Di Martino's Loki Variant known as Sylvie.

The bond between these two characters and Hiddletson's titular MCU anti-hero was key to the success of the series, and that was a delicate house of cards that was built up across the series' first six episodes.

A Deleted Loki Scene Could Have Changed Everything

A newly released deleted scene from Loki Season 1 could have changed the Disney+ series for the worse.

Marvel Studios

As revealed by IGN, the sequence would have taken place early in Episode 4 ("The Nexus Event") right before Loki and Sylvie depart from Lamentis-1.

Marvel Studios

The way the series went had the pair of Loki Variants truly connecting as the moon crumbled around them and they thought they were perhaps going to meet their end.

Marvel Studios

This scene slots in right after that as the TVA shows up to take the pair away.

It sees Hiddleston's God of Mischief take Sylvie hostage with Sophia Di Martino's Marvel character taking a bite out of Loki, seemingly throwing away the growing bond between the two characters.

Marvel Studios

The TVA then takes the duo into custody, separating them and setting up the rest of where the episode would ultimately go.

Why It Was Good This Deleted Scene Was Cut

Taking a look at this deleted scene, it was probably for the best that Marvel Studios ultimately let it hit the cutting room floor.

Marvel Studios

In the episode's final cut, Loki and Sylvie have their heart-to-heart in what they think are their final moments, a pair of time doors appear, and then it cuts to the two Marvel heroes being split up.

As it was, audiences were shaken as they saw Loki and Sylvie split apart after the two had finally opened up to one another, cracking their cold outer shells for the first time.

However, the conflict this deleted scene introduces messes with all of that and detracts from the character growth that was just had between.

The two had already butted heads before then coming a long way to trust and be vulnerable with one another.

However, Loki holding a knife to Sylvie's throat and her returning the favor with a few teeth marks on his forearm sort of does away with any of that growth audiences had just seen.

Had this deleted scene made its way into Loki Season 1, it very well could have illegitimized the budding relationship between the two Loki Variants.

This deleted scene seems to have been deleted for a reason, and the series was probably better because of it.

Loki Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+. Season 2 is set to arrive on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5.