Little People, Big World is back in 2024 after a year-long hiatus, and Season 25 is expected to be filled with more tension.

The reality series from TLC focuses on a new chapter of the Roloff family as it explores different storylines like their complicated relationships, a fundraiser campaign, and Zach's life-threatening illness.

Little People, Big World Season 25 premiered on TLC on February 20.

Every Main Cast Member of Little People, Big World Season 25

Matt Roloff

Matt Roloff

Matt Roloff is the 62-year-old head of the family who tries to keep everyone together in Little People, Big World.

Matt's journey in Season 25 mainly focuses on choosing who he will leave Roloff's farm to when he passes away and his continued riff with his son, Zach.

In an exclusive clip obtained by People, Matt said that he will leave "whatever piece of the farm" to his ex-wife, Amy:

"We've all but decided that when I die we're giving whatever piece of the farm I still have to Amy."

The ramifications of his decision are expected to be explored throughout the season.

Meanwhile, in the trailer, Matt opened up about his game-changing decision, noting that the "process has been filled with some emotions and anger:"

"I've been going back and forth about exactly what to do with the north side of the farm. This process has been filled with some emotions and anger. But now, I've got this new plan. If it plays out the way that I hope it does, I think life on the farm is going to change forever."

Amy Roloff

Amy Roloff

Amy Roloff is Matt's ex-wife and the mother of their four kids.

Upon learning that Matt wants to leave the farm to her, Amy tells his ex-husband that she doesn't "know how to comment" on his decision, with the same clip from People showing her silence about the whole ordeal.

In a separate clip from US Weekly, Amy said that she is not a fan of Matt's decision to turn the farm into a short-term rental:

"I never pictured that the house that I raised my kids in for the last 30 years [would] be a short-term rental. There should be a family or someone in it.”

This response came from Amy's "business perspective:"

“Matt owns it all. It’s not like I wish him ill will. It makes sense, you know, for Matt to do it. I mean, from a business perspective, or anything, it definitely makes sense.”

Zach Roloff

Zach Roloff

Zach Roloff is Matt and Amy's eldest son who is involved in a tense fight with his father.

The father and son duo have been involved in an intense back-and-forth for a while due to what needs to happen over Roloff Farms.

In Season 24, the ramifications of Zach and Matt's riff toward one another ended poorly since the former moved his family to Battleground, Washington.

Season 25's trailer showcased how Zach feels uneasy with the price of the portion of the farmland that his father owns. His unresolved drama with his father is expected to take a good chunk of the new season.

Zach also had brain surgery in June 2023, and his recovery is one of Season 25's side stories.

In Episode 1, Zach admitted that "everything happened so fast and it's good to be on the other side" of his game-changing surgery.

Tori Roloff

Tori Roloff

Tori Roloff is Zach's wife who supports his every decision along the way. The pair have three kids.

As she helps her husband recover, Tori tries to be the mediator between Zach and Matt, but the fact that they moved out would be hard for the family.

An exclusive clip from Entertainment Tonight showed a preview of Zach's medical condition, with Tori explaining what's been going on with her husband:

“The last 10 years, Zach has had really bad migraines almost once a month, and they've never been able to really pinpoint what they are. He would get a headache and then he would be treated for the headache, and then the pain would subside.”

Caryn Chandler

Caryn Chandler

Caryn Chandler is Matt's fiancée and a former employee of Roloff's Farm.

Caryn's engagement with Matt and their upcoming wedding is expected to take a good chunk of 2024's Season 25.

The forthcoming fundraiser event will also take center stage as Caryn, Matt, Amy, and Chris will be forced to work together amid the tensions.

Chris Marek

Chris Marek

Amy's current husband, Chris Marek, is part of the cast of Season 25 as he helps his wife deal with the aftermath of Matt's decision for the farm and the pressures of raising a fundraising event.

Aside from the fundraiser event, the ups and downs of Chris and Amy's marriage will also be shown.

New episodes of Little People, Big World Season 25 premiere every Tuesday on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about other TLC shows:

Love and Translation TLC Cast: Meet the Real People In New Show (Photos)

Big Little Brawlers Cast: Meet the Real People In Micro Wrestling TV Show (Photos)