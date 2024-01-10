A cast of little wrestlers takes the spotlight in Discovery Channel's Big Little Brawlers.

Big Little Brawlers is a reality series that highlights the story of Little People wrestlers as they try to pursue successful careers in the Micro Wrestling Federation.

In an official statement, Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks and TLC, via Variety, said that the series is aimed to reveal "compelling stories of remarkable people overcoming huge goods:"

“Alongside spectacular feats of athleticism, this Discovery series broadens the way we reveal compelling stories of remarkable people overcoming huge odds.”

Big Little Brawlers was released on the Discovery Channel on January 9.

Every Host & Cast Member of Big Little Brawlers

Jack Darrell (Host)

Jack Darrell is the CEO of the Micro Wrestling Federation and the host of Big Little Brawlers.

Darrell also serves as the mediator of the cast, telling the group to become a family ahead of the biggest micro-wrestling event, MicroFest.

In an interview with Slam Wrestling in January 2023, Darrell teased what to expect in the reality series, noting that fans will "fall in love" with the cast members:

“They will cry, they will laugh, they will fall in love with some of the Micro cast members. Without a doubt, no one will watch this show and say wrestling isn’t amazing.”

Wrestlers:

Pinky Shortcake

Instagram: @shortcake.pinky

Pinky Shortcake is a micro wrestler who is in a relationship with Syko.

As the only female wrestler in the group, Pinky is being pushed by Syko to become the best wrestler, considering that only six members will be taken to Microfest.

However, Syko's motivation for Pinky leads to a clash between the pair.

Pinky also shares in the first episode that she has trust issues with Syko, mainly due to her estranged relationship with her father.

Syko

Instagram: @microsyko

Syko, whose real name is Derec Pemberton, is Pinky's husband and a fan-favorite in the Micro Wrestling Federation (MWF).

Much of Big Little Brawlers' first episode focuses on Pinky and Syko's relationship and how Syko pushes her to become better than the rest.

Before joining the MWF, Syko established a micro wrestling company that eventually shut down and worked with Extreme Midget Wrestling.

Ivar the Micro

Ivar the Micro has a chip on his shoulder that he has to deal with in Big Little Brawlers due to being diagnosed with brittle bone disease (bones that can break easily).

Despite his condition, Ivar is still banking on his cheerful side and hopes that he is one of the micro wrestlers who will be chosen to compete in MicroFest.

Speaking in a recent interview with TV Insider, Ivar hopes that he will serve as an "inspiration to kids and a role model across the world:"

"With my story, I want to be an inspiration to kids and a role model across the world. The slogan on my T-shirt is that nothing is impossible. It’s how I live every day. And that’s what I want to bring to the new generation."

Lil’ Show

Instagram: @redneck_brawler

Lil' Show is a veteran micro wrestler who crosses paths in an intense faceoff with Hot Rod. The Red Neck Brawler enters the competition to earn money to support his wife and kids.

After their match in Episode 1, Lil' Show and Hot Rod had a heated confrontation, leading to a chippy ending.

Hot Rod

Instagram: @callmerodforshort

Hot Rod is an up-and-coming micro wrestler who wants to reach the top of the Micro Wrestling Federation. To do that, though, he first needs to be one of the chosen wrestlers in MicroFest.

A big hurdle in Hot Rod's way is Lil' Show.

Micro Jackson

Instagram: @realmicro_jackson

Micro Jackson, aka DeShawn Richardson, is one of the additions in Big Little Brawlers.

In a previous interview with Daily Journal in July 2022, Jackson revealed the story behind his stage name, sharing that his dancing roots are the reason why he chose Micro Jackson:

“I decided I was going to be an entertainer. I was a dancer and in high school, no other job was working out for me. Making little money don’t work for me. I knew about micro wrestling about three years before I came here. My girlfriend said, ‘You have people that look like you.’”

Jamaican Jo

Instagram: @jamaicanjo_7

Jamaican Jo wants to prove that he's still the best among the other micro wrestlers in Big Little Brawlers. Some fans described him as "a little Kofi Kingston."

For those unaware, Kofi Kingston is a member of the New Day and a former WWE Champion.

Andrew

Andrew the Giant is one of the wrestlers who wants to make a name for himself in Big Little Brawlers. Under the guidance of Jack Darrell, Andrew is hoping that something good will come out of his mentorship.

Andrew the Giant's name is inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Disco Dom

Disco Dom is a charismatic micro wrestler who rivals Micro Jackson with his signature dance moves in the ring.

Big Little Brawlers airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.