LEGO’s Biggest-Ever Marvel Set Coming in 2023 (Rumor)

LEGO's largest Marvel-themed set is set to hit shelves later this year, and it's a big one.

Over the past few years, LEGO has really been showing Marvel some love.

Recently, the company released a massive set that brought to life the iconic Hulkbuster from Avengers: Age of Ultron. The 4049 piece creation was an impressive sight to behold and a holy grail for most fans' collections.

This year is also set to bring with it a piece on Infinity War's Hulkbuster and the original Quinjet from the first Avengers film.

According to a new rumor, this year will also hold one of Marvel's largest LEGO sets ever.

The Biggest Marvel LEGO Set Yet

Marvel

A new rumor on Reddit (from user u/itsjustajoe) revealed that the biggest Marvel-based LEGO set is on its way later this year.

Set number 76269, also known as Avengers Tower, will be comprised of 5261 pieces and is currently set to release in November for $525 USD. The set is rumored to depict the MCU version of the tower featured in Age of Ultron.

With a piece count over 5,000, this set would steal the record for being the largest LEGO set Marvel has ever released. The others are:

76210 Hulkbuster - 4,049 pieces

76178 Daily Bugle - 3,772 pieces

76042 The SHIELD Helicarrier - 2,996 pieces

76215 Black Panther - 2,961 pieces

76218 Sanctum Sanctorum - 2,708 pieces

LEGO's Penchant for Large Sets

While a 5,261-piece set may be the biggest Marvel-themed set the company has ever released, there are a couple that surpasses that benchmark.

In June 2021, LEGO released the Lego Art World Map, which had a whopping 11,695 pieces. In second place is a replica of the Eiffel Tower, made up of 10,001 parts.

Star Wars is another property that gets a lot of LEGO love. Its biggest sets include the Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces), an AT-AT Walker (6,785 pieces), and The Mandalorian's Razor Crest (6,187 pieces).

As for other Marvel sets LEGO could create, the options are endless.

For example, the company could put out a larger version of Thanos' spaceship, a recreation of Avengers: Endgame's time-traveling machine, or a large LEGO-fied version of the Darkhold.

Marvel Studios' latest project, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, is now playing in theaters worldwide.