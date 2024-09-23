The 12 Biggest LEGO Castle Sets Ever Released

Here are all the biggest LEGO castle sets the company has released.

The company has a long list of unique products, from scene recreations of one's favorite Marvel movies to massive Star Wars starships and so much more. But honestly, nothing quite beats a simple castle.

Here Are the Biggest LEGO Castle Sets Ever Released

12. 71486: Castle Nocturnia

LEGO

At the bottom of the list, but still on it, is Castle Nocturnia. This is part of LEGO's DREAMZzz line, which all generally look like funky mashups.

This particular set is a castle segmented into three distinct themes: castle, tower, or forest. It even comes with a handful of fun minifigures and a flying fantasy creature.

Released: 2024

Retail Price: $199.99

Number of Pieces: 1709

11. 76435: Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall

LEGO

While there are bigger sets, 2024's Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall still makes it on the list. This iconic portion of Hogwarts is perfect for Harry Potter fans.

Owners can also see the inside of the Great Hall, where all the students eat. Some other fun scenes can be seen playing out, including a classroom and the troll in the bathroom.

Released: 2024

Retail Price: $199.99

Number of Pieces: 1732

10. 43197: The Ice Castle

LEGO

Fans of Frozen will be in love with this incredibly accurate depiction of The Ice Castle in Disney's beloved animated film.

The set stands over two feet tall and has a fully detailed interior for all five minifigures (including several additional small snowmen).

Released: 2021

Retail Price: $219.99

Number of Pieces: 1742

9. 10320: Eldorado Fortress

LEGO

Inspired by the original 1989 set, this more recent take on the Eldorado Fortress updates a pirate classic.

While it may not be as tall as the Ice Castle, its modular model offers a more spread-out environment and display for fans to enjoy. This includes a loading crane and outpost, the titular fortress, a little dock for a small boat, and then the pirate ship itself.

Released: 2023

Retail Price: $169.99

Number of Pieces: 2660

8. 76419: Hogwarts Castle and Grounds

LEGO

Compared to the Hogwarts Castle: The Grand Hall set, the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds is grander in scale.

This set lets owners appreciate the entire castle from afar and some of its surrounding area. With 2660 pieces, the details are a sight to behold––including a mini Chamber of Secrets, Ron Weasley's car in the Whomping Willow, and more.

Released: 2023

Retail Price: $169.99

Number of Pieces: 2660

7. 21348: Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale

LEGO

The very first LEGO set for Dungeons & Dragons is even better than just offering up a castle. Red Dragon's Tale also provides an awesome draconic friend to help boost the scenery.

What really stands out about this particular castle set is the wonderful foliage and environmental details. Fans of D&D will also be able to find other fun details and creatures in the set.

Released: 2024

Retail Price: $359.99

Number of Pieces: 3745

6. 910029: Mountain Fortress

LEGO

Mountain Fortress is a bonafide castle and one of this category's more historic-looking sets.

In addition to its accurate, grey stone medieval look, the inside of the castle is fleshed out with over ten different detailed rooms.

This set was actually part of the Bricklink Designer Program, which allows LEGO fans to design and share their own creations. It was crowdfunded with limited copies available, so don't expect to be able to get a hold of this one too easily.

Released: 2024

Retail Price: $379.99

Number of Pieces: 3995

5. 71040: Disney Castle

LEGO

The 2016 iteration of the Disney Castle is another tall set (over two feet), one that is absolutely overflowing with endless references.

On top of countless detailed rooms, the set includes minifigures for Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Tinkerbell.

There's even a working fireworks launcher on the golden-spired tower to make it all the better.

Released: 2016

Retail Price: $349.99

Number of Pieces: 4080

4. 10305: Lion Knights' Castle

LEGO

Lion Knights' Castle is another history-themed set that lives up to the castle's name.

The set has a completed exterior on both sides and opens to reveal rooms, "hidden passages, movable walls and secret hideouts." It even includes 22 minifigures.

Released: 2022

Retail Price: $399.99

Number of Pieces: 4514

3. 43222: Disney Castle

LEGO

Seven years later, the 2016 Disney Castle set got a massive upgrade.

Now standing nearly three feet tall, the new Disney Castle set has a new gold and blue color scheme. The included minifigures, including characters from Snow White, Cinderella, Princess & the Frog, and Tangled, are also different.

The many interior rooms hold many secrets for Disney fans, leaving plenty to appreciate.

Released: 2023

Retail Price: $399.99

Number of Pieces: 4837

2. 71043: Hogwarts Castle

LEGO

LEGO has made plenty of sets for Harry Potter and its iconic set pieces, but 2018's Hogwarts Castle is the biggest of them all.

Imagine Hogwarts Castle and Grounds, but bigger, better, and packed with endless details.

A more intricate Whomping Willow is included, as is the Great Hall itself, a Basilisk-occupied Chamber of Secret, Hagrid's Hut, and plenty more. The interior of the Grand Staircase can even be appreciated!

Released: 2018

Retail Price: $469.99

Number of Pieces: 6020

1. 10316: The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

LEGO

Coming in at number one is The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell.

The iconic location of Rivendell from the films, the home of the elves, looks immaculate in LEGO form. The colors and foliage details add so much to this set that it will always look amazing on display.

This set is so big that it's actually one of the top ten LEGO sets ever.