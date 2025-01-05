Landman Season 2: All Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

Here's everything there is to know about Season 2 of Landman, which has not yet been publicly announced but has also been confirmed, all at the same time.

The series comes from legendary creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883) and follows Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. Through his experience, audiences are given an inside look at the insanity of the oil tycoon industry in Texas.

Nine episodes of the series have aired so far, with the finale set to debut on January 12.

Is Landman Renewed for a Season 2?

Paramount+

Funny enough, Landman isn't actually renewed for a Season 2. Despite that, it hasn't kept one of its stars from confirming that more episodes are coming.

While speaking to Deadline, Demi Moore, who plays Cami Miller in the series, revealed that she's "excited for [them] to start the second [season], which will be at the beginning of next year."

While speaking to Screenrant, Landman star Michelle Rudolph (who plays Ainsley Norris) expressed her desire to do more:

Michelle Rudolph: "I hope that we get to do this show as long as possible, because it's so much fun to film."

When asked in a separate interview with Screenrant, Paulina Chávez, the star behind Ariana in the show, admitted that she "[hasn't] heard anything" about a Season 2 yet but that she's "optimistic."

Jacob Lofland (who plays Cooper Norris, a man who narrowly avoided death) told Collider something similar in early December, noting that he has "no idea" about a Season 2, but he "hope[s], more than anything," that they get to work on more episodes soon.

Previously, Landman co-creator Christian Wallace confirmed to The Direct that he hopes to continue the series "as long as there are stories to tell:"

Christian Wallace: Well, I mean, as long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them. And I think we really just skinned the surface on our first season, and that's saying something because they cover a lot of ground. So yeah, I hope we keep telling these stories for a while.

When Will Landman Season 2 Release?

According to Landman star Demi Moore, filming is set to begin in early 2025.

For reference, Season 1 started production in February of 2024 and aired on Paramount+ nine months later. If Season 2 follows that same timeline, then fans should expect new episodes to drop in November or December 2025.

As for what the story of Season 2 will be, that's hard to fully guess without Season 1 being complete.

One could imagine that Season 1 will end on some tense notes. The cartel storyline is bound to do some severe damage to Tommy at some point, and his strained dynamic with Kayla Wallace's Rebecca Falcone is only going to get worse with the lawsuit against MTex.

What would be nice for a Season 2 is for the creatives to continue fleshing out its female cast––which is one of the biggest criticisms of the series. Some found it so bad, in fact, that even Entertainment Weekly called the series "almost comically misogynistic."

However, clearly, whatever Taylor Sheridan creates, there will be an audience ready to consume it. Given his pedigree, one can only assume that the drama in Landman is only going to continue dialing up for more seasons.

Landman is now streaming on Paramount+.