Land of Bad features a star-studded cast led by Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, and Liam Hemsworth.

Directed by William Eubank (The Signal, Underwater), the 2024 action thriller revolves around US Sergeant Army JJ Kinney's (Liam Hemsworth) quest for survival in a hostile environment in the Philippines as he fights off the forces of the Abu Sayyaf.

Kinney's best way to survive is to follow the guidance of a veteran drone pilot as he makes his way out of harm's way.

Land of Bad premiered in theaters on February 16. The movie then started streaming on Netflix on July 18.

Every Main Cast Member of Land of Bad

Liam Hemsworth - Air Force Sgt. JJ Kinney

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth leads the cast of Land of Bad as Air Force Sergeant JJ Kinney.

Kinney is a brave yet untrained Air Force sergeant who gets recruited at the last minute to join a rescue mission in the Philippines to save and retrieve a CIA asset from a hostile group known as the Abu Sayyaf.

Hemsworth is set to star as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4, replacing Henry Cavill. The actor also starred in Most Dangerous Game, Poker Face, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Russell Crowe - Air Force Capt. Eddie Grimm 'Reaper'

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe joins Land of Bad's cast as Captain Eddie Grimm "Reaper."

Grimm is an expert drone pilot who helps Sergeant Kinney navigate the dangerous remote location in the Sulu Sea to escape from the Abu Sayyaf and get home safely.

Crowe has over 70 credits to his name, with roles in Gladiator, Thor: Love and Thunder, Man of Steel, and The Exorcism.

Luke Hemsworth - Sgt. Abell

Luke Hemsworth

Luke Hemsworth plays Sergeant Abell, one of the main officers who was assigned to the dangerous Delta Force mission.

Sergeant Abell dies after the Abu Sayyaf's ambush of the Air Force squad tasked to carry out the mission.

Luke joins his brother, Liam, in the movie. The actor can be seen in Westworld, Thor: Ragnarok, and Next Goal Wins.

Ricky Whittle - Sgt. Bishop

Ricky Whittle

Air Force Sergeant Bishop (played by Ricky Whittle) is one of the Delta Force team members assigned to the death-defying mission in the Philippines.

He is a leading figure in the operation, with him even reminding Kinney to not screw everything up since all hell will break loose once they land.

True enough, the mission goes awry and Sergeant Bishop gets captured by the Abu Sayyaf, prompting Kinney to save him.

Whittle's most recognizable roles are playing Shadow Moon in American Gods, Calvin Valentine in Hollyoaks, and Lincoln in The 100.

Milo Ventimiglia - Master Sgt. John 'Sugar' Sweet

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia brings Master Sergeant John 'Sugar' Sweet to life in Land of Bad.

The movie shows that Sugar cares deeply for Kinney and he is later revealed to be alive after the ambush done by the Abu Sayyaf.

Sugar and Kinney then work together to eliminate some of Abu Sayyaf's forces to get to the extraction point.

Ventimiglia previously appeared in Heroes, This Is Us, and Gamer.

Chika Ikogwe - Staff Sgt. Nia Branson

Chika Ikogwe

Chika Ikogwe plays Staff Sergeant Nia Branson, Captain Eddie Grimm's support who works side by side with him during the mission to guide Sergeant Kinney out of a bad situation all the way to a rescue point.

Ikogwe is known for her roles in Heartbreak High, The Tourist, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Daniel MacPherson - Colonel Duz Packett

Daniel MacPherson

Daniel MacPherson stars as Colonel Duz Packett in Land of Bad.

Colonel Packett is Captain Grimm's superior who gives him a hard time at the base of operations.

MacPherson has credits in Foundation, Strike Back, and Infini.

Robert Rabiah - Saeed Hashimi

Robert Rabiah

Robert Rabiah plays Saeed Hashimi, the Abu Sayyaf's ruthless leader who leads the brutal operations of dismantling the Delta Force mission in the Sulu Sea.

Rabiah is known for his roles in Ali's Wedding, Face to Face, and Chopper.

Jack Finsterer - Victor Petrov

Jack Finsterer

Jack Finsterer appears as Victor Petrov, a local arms dealer who gets targeted by the Abu Sayyaf.

Finsterer can be seen in Blue Heelers, Bloody Hell, and Home and Away.

Gunner Wright - Capt. David Andrews

Gunner Wright

Gunner Wright's Captain David Andrews is Reaper's fellow drone operator who advises him to get off the chair and log out since his eight-hour shift is over.

Reaper shuts him down since he will not go home unless Kinney and the others get back to safety. Andrews eventually replaces Reaper in the operation.

Wright has credits in Underwater, J. Edgar, and The Losers.

Land of Bad is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other Netflix movies:

Rebel Moon Part 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Online Release Date Revealed: When Will It Start Streaming?

Nicole Kidman Face Plastic Surgery Allegations Following 'A Family Affair' Release