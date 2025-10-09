Official KPop Demon Hunters Photo Gives Us the Rumi & Jinu Ending We All Wanted

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters fans saw the ending that many originally wanted from Rumi and Jinu after a new photo made its way online. KPop Demon Hunters is already solidified as one of Netflix's top movies ever, having ranked in the streamer's list of the top 10 most-watched projects for the first 15 weeks after its debut on June 20, 2025. However, considering how the film ended, some fans started bringing their own ideas to the table about what should have happened.

KPop Demon Hunters character designer Ami Thompson shared a new piece of artwork depicting two of the film's lead characters, Rumi and Jinu. Posted on her X account, Thompson created an image of Jinu and Rumi together for an upcoming Gallery Nucleus exhibit. Fans see Jinu's arm around Rumi as they share a bite to eat together. Rumi's sword is in her lap, and her gold demon scars are visible on her face after changing colors at the end of the film.

This image marks a major change from how the film actually ended, which left some fans disappointed after Rumi and Jinu did not end up together. In the movie, Rumi accepts that she is half-demon before she, Zoey, and Mira join forces for one last song to defeat Gwi-Ma and the Saja Boys.

As Gwi-Ma unleashes his full power on Rumi, Jinu steps between them to take the full brunt of the blast. Telling Rumi she gave him his soul back, he then gives his soul to Rumi as he disintegrates and dies, allowing Huntr/x to seal the demons away and create a new and stronger Honmoon.

Could Rumi & Juni Get Together in KPop Demon Hunters 2?

While story details are still being developed for a potential KPop Demon Hunters 2, fans would be shocked if Netflix did not continue the story for one of its most successful movies. Should this become a reality, the question on many fans' minds will be whether Jinu and the Saja Boys can come back into the fray.

Rumi and Jinu never officially became a thing in the original movie, but their chemistry drove the story forward at every turn, especially with songs like "Free." This was set in stone when Jinu gave Rumi his soul in the fight against Gwi-Ma, even after lying to her the entire movie and fooling her by saying he wanted to escape Gwi-Ma's rule.

Considering the movie's use of demons as a central plot point, there are certainly a few avenues the creative team could use to bring the Saja Boys back to life. A second movie could also explore Rumi's ancestry and her unnamed father's demon status, which could lead to a path to bringing both him and Jinu back into Rumi's life.