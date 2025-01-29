In the latest episode of Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon Ramsay visited an all-vegan restaurant, but a recent update revealed that it had slipped too far out of reach to be saved.

Kitchen Nightmares is a reality series starring Gordon Ramsay. He is a world-renowned chef and TV personality who has been awarded 17 Michelin stars throughout his illustrious career (read more about one of his other TV shows here).

In the show, Ramsay travels to failing restaurants to save them and motivate the owners and restaurant staff to perform better. In Season 9 (currently premiering new episodes), the focus has been placed on dining locations in New Orleans, Louisiana due to the Super Bowl, which will occur there on Sunday, February 9.

What Happened to Kitchen Nightmares' Kindred Restaurant?

Kindred

Reality TV's Kitchen Nightmares Season 9, Episode 4 focused on a New Orleans restaurant named Kindred, which featured an all-vegan menu.

Gordon Ramsay had his work cut out for him as he had to deal with a disgusting kitchen, a restaurant that looked like it should be on an episode of Hoarders, rat feces, and a kitchen manager (Frank) who described himself as "the most lackadaisical person [he's] ever met."

After walking out due to the owner and kitchen manager's attitude, Ramsay returned after the owner begged him to do so. Frank was ultimately fired, an exterminator came in to clean up any signs of rats, and Gordon (along with Kindred's staff) cleaned up all the junk.

Kindred made a massive turnaround by the end of the episode. In typical Kitchen Nightmares fashion, Ramsay had a crew remodel the interior and exterior of the restaurant and also brought in professionals to teach the cooks how to prepare food properly.

Unfortunately, though, Kindred is no longer open, as business apparently never improved.

According to an Instagram post from Kindred's official account on December 24, 2024, the restaurant closed on December 28. No specific reason was given in the announcement, but it was likely due to the restaurant's inability to make enough money and remain open.

Although Ramsay came in and tried to turn things around, it seems like Kindred still struggled to bring in customers. No reviews were left on popular review sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor after Ramsay's renovation.

It is worth noting that renovations took place in late September and early October 2024, meaning that from early October (October 6 to be exact) until the restaurant closed on December 28, 2024, no reviews were left.

Most of the time, when a restaurant is featured on Kitchen Nightmares, the show's audience becomes aware of these restaurants that have had makeovers, and then the traffic starts to flow in.

Unfortunately for Kindred, its doors closed before the Season 9 episode aired, so it didn't get a chance to make it into the public eye and potentially be saved.

If Kindred had stayed open for a few more weeks, business would have likely turned around. However, since the owner was likely losing thousands of dollars weekly, they probably had no choice but to shut the restaurant down.

New episodes of Kitchen Nightmares premiere every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

