New Orleans' The Verdict was the site of Gordon Ramsay's latest Kitchen Nightmares venture, and many will be eager to know its fate after the show.

Ramsay is known for many food shows, but one of his most iconic is Kitchen Nightmares. The long-running reality series takes the world-class TV chef to failing restaurants with major problems in the hopes of fixing them.

The show returned to screens in 2023 after an almost-decade-long absence, and his latest season has seen him take on venues across New Orleans, Louisiana.

What Happened at The Verdict Restaurant in Kitchen Nightmares?

Fox

Kitchen Nightmares Season 9, Episode 7 took Gordon Ramsay to the family-owned The Verdict, where the owner's mother ran the kitchen.

An especially embarrassing moment for The Verdict came when Ramsay waited almost 50 minutes for his food. He was also served a $34 steak with plastic cutlery, which had to be sent back to the kitchen.

Ultimately, Ramsay struggled to eat any of The Verdict's food, including oversauced BBQ chicken wings, an undercooked burger, and an unslicable steak.

The restaurant - which serves New Orleans cuisine - faced tensions between kitchen and front-of-house staff, dealt with family disputes, and had issues with piling debt before Ramsay and Kitchen Nightmares came to town.

Kitchen Nightmares is preparing to finish Season 9 just as Ramsay's latest television outing, Next Level Chef Season 4, debuts.

Where Is Kitchen Nightmares' The Verdict Restaurant Today?

Fox

Coming off its appearance in Kitchen Nightmares - which was filmed an unclear amount of time ago - The Verdict is still in business. It remains active on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The Verdict took no shame in its inclusion among the world's most disastrous restaurants, taking to Facebook to promote their appearance and say, "All publicity is good publicity, and we're ready for the drama:"

"Tonight’s the night! My family and I took on Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay, and let me tell you, it was a wild ride! I was a bit skeptical at first, but you know I believe in God, faith, and the power of favor! All publicity is good publicity, and we’re ready for the drama! Tune in to Fox at 7 PM to see how my fam handles the heat—especially when Gordon tries to check my mom! Y’all already know she checks him right back!"

The New Orleans establishment continued to promote their Fox premiere on Kitchen Nightmares. It shared a clip of the poster's mother standing off with the hosting chef with the caption teasing, "It’s all love... until it gets REAL:"

"When your mama meets Gordon Ramsay and it’s all love... until it gets REAL!



Check out this hilarious clip where my mom tells Gordon, “I love you, but you gotta know my mama!” You can see him getting flustered, and trust me, it’s all the drama you didn’t know you needed!



Tune in to Kitchen Nightmares to see how this epic moment unfolds! Who knew my mom could charm the world’s toughest chef?"

Except for several unfortunate outliers, The Verdict's most recent reviews have been largely positive. In response, the restaurant has attempted to inquire about the customers' experience and make things right.

One Google reviewer uncovered an unfortunate experience where the menu included "no mention of seafood in the bell pepper egg rolls," and a customer "became ill after one bite" where their "throat started closing."

Another noted there was "nothing but old grease" in the egg rolls they received in their Uber Eats delivery, citing a picture of their disappointing meal.

On the flip side, other customers said their server "took care of me and was super excellent," praising the food as "wonderful" and their deals as excellent.

Those looking to visit The Verdict can find it at 9301 Lakeforest Blvd, New Orleans, where they promise visitors will "taste [their] Southern flare.

Kitchen Nightmares airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

While The Verdict may have succeeded thanks to Kitchen Nightmares, another New Orleans restaurant from this season couldn't be saved.