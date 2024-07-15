Kendall Toole's departure from the world of Peloton shocked fans worldwide as she entered a new chapter in her professional career.

The 31-year-old began her career with Peloton in September 2019, and her departure ended her 4-year-and-9-month tenure as a beloved instructor of the fitness experience.

Kendall Toole’s Peloton Departure Explained: Why Did She Leave?

Kendall Toole

In June 2024, Kendall Toole announced her departure as a Peloton instructor with an Instagram explaining the reason behind her exit.

Toole shared that the decision came after "many, many, many hours of reflection:"

"It’s with great consideration and many, many, many hours of reflection, but I’m choosing to close my chapter at Peloton."

The former instructor also paid tribute to her boxing and strength workouts as well as her cycling classes in her heartfelt video:

"It’s been an absolute honor, especially to every single one of you Knockouts and NKO crew members for all of the fun and craziness and joy."

Of course, Toole did not forget to thank everyone who joined her in her Peloton journey:

"Thank you for riding with me, for sweating with me, for crying with me, for growing and evolving with me, and every single way we’ve committed to showing up for ourselves so we can show up for those around us in our life. And that kind of commitment to ourselves is truly spectacular."

The 31-year-old gave a special shoutout to those who took her classes over the years, thanking them for "letting me into your homes, into your hearts, and in many times — I hope — into the shadowy parts of your mind where sometimes things can get a little tough."

Toole clarified that it is not a total goodbye. Instead, she mentioned that it is just a shift, pointing out, "This is more of an 'I'll see you in the next chapter' kind of an energy."

She ended her video with a tease about what is next for her exciting new chapter:

"Stay tuned for what’s next and I will see you in the next adventure. Love you."

A separate post from her Instagram revealed that she held her final Peloton class on June 29, describing it as her 30-minute farewell ride.

Speaking with PEOPLE in July 2024, Kendall Toole further opened up about her career as a Peloton instructor, noting that, "It was the opportunity of a lifetime" while also saying that she saw it as "a springboard" to pursue other ventures:

"It was the opportunity of a lifetime, but I've always seen it as a springboard. At this point in my career, I really think it's time for me to take matters into my own hands, bet on myself, and build the future and the things that really speak to my passions. I'm looking forward to what comes next."

Toole made waves as a Peloton instructor after spearheading engaging workouts infused with playlists centered on pop-punk and metal music. She is also a known advocate of mental health.

Before her stint at Peloton, Toole served as a trainer at a local boxing gym in Los Angeles, California and she also worked for several media companies.

What Is Next for Kendall Toole?

Kendall Toole is set to launch her new podcast, Wholeheartedly, on July 17 where she will have her friend and HGTV star Galey Alix as her co-host.

In the same interview with PEOPLE, Toole explained the reasoning behind the podcast's title:

"Because that's just how we go into anything… with our whole hearts and our whole minds and sometimes our whole asses. And we just don't do anything less than that."

The podcast revolves around discussions on how the pair navigated their careers while dealing with challenges centered on relationships and mental health.

According to Toole, one of the main goals of Wholeheartedly is to destigmatize mental health issues and she hopes to use it as a platform to help others "feel seen:"

"It's a space to be really open and honest and just foster that community and help them feel seen. I think it's really important that if you have a platform, you're doing something to connect to the world in some way, shape or form. You're serving the community."

Anchored by her personal experiences and battles with mental health, Toole hopes that she can use it as a way to connect with people struggling with dealing with issues that they could not open up to:

“Knowing my own personal story and my battles with anxiety and depression and my openness about a suicide attempt, it's very important to be able to take away the stigma. So many people are struggling and hiding in shame, myself included for so many years. And that was my wake-up call to continue this advocacy and this fight to normalize this conversation and to help encourage people to seek community, to seek help, and to really enjoy and thrive in their lives.”

Wholeheartedly with Kendall and Galey premieres on July 17 on PodcastOne. New episodes of the podcast will be released every Wednesday.