Opening bands are leaving the upcoming Loveless tour following some unsavory allegations against Julian Comeau.

Loveless features Comeau as a vocalist and Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail as a multi-instrumentalist. The duo, joined by drummer Stephen Haaker during tours and in music videos, signed with BMG and Rise Records in 2023.

They released their debut album, Loveless I, independently in 2021, which included 12 original songs and a cover of Taylor Swift's "Exile." Their first EP, End of an era, was released in 2022, featuring 7 original tracks and covers of "Middle of the Night" and "Running Up That Hill."

In April, Loveless announced a North American headline tour to support their upcoming album, Loveless II, set for release on September 13. A lot of excitement was building for the looming tour, but now the online controversy is giving the band poor optics.

Loveless Band Controversy Explained

Julia Wolf and the band Beauty School Dropout have both announced on their respective Instagrams that they will not be a part of the upcoming Loveless tour.

Initially, they were supposed to both be openers during the tour, but both cited "recent information" as the reason for their departure.

Julian Comeau was reportedly convicted of simple battery in 2018 following an initial charge of domestic battery abuse, according to posts shared by an X user named Kendall.

The posts detail how Comeau, a Louisiana state court record confirms, used force or violence against a household member in March 2018. The victim, whose identity has been kept confidential, alleged that Comeau attempted to throw her over a balcony and had previously slapped her in a bar.

Although a protection order was placed on the victim, it expired in October 2018, and she continues to block Comeau on all communication platforms.

According to Kendall, the victim, still uncomfortable with coming forward publicly, entrusted her to share her story and documents related to the case.

In addition to this past conviction, rumors are swirling online that accuse Comeau of personal messaging underage fans on Snapchat. This has led many users online to believe that Loveless may be "cancelled" heading into their tour.

Loveless is also no longer listed on the Rise Records' official website, X user Valerie pointed out that the band was previously featured.

While the press surrounding Comeau and Loveless is trending downward, the band is still expected to release its album on time and go on tour un any further updates.