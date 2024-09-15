Is a Keanu Reeves-Led Star Wars: Revan Movie Getting Released? Rumor Breakdown

A new poster has sparked rumors of Keanu Reeves potentially leading a Darth Revan-focused Star Wars movie.

Reeves has long been the subject of fan-casting speculation for various franchises, including Marvel, DC, and the galaxy far, far away. It seems that audiences simply want the actor to appear in some of their favorite universes and will do anything they can to make it happen.

Reeves himself has even acknowledged these rumors point-blank at various points in his career, revealing who he would want to play and what he would want to if/when he was to pop up in one of these fan-favorite franchises.

Is The Keanu Reeves Star Wars Movie Real?

Certain circles of the Star Wars fandom are ablaze, as a poster for a supposed Keanu Reeves-led Darth Revan movie has made its way online.

Rumors of the film began to spread after the alleged piece of movie marketing, which featured Reeves dressed in Sith garb and holding a red lightsaber, appeared on social media.

The poster seems to suggest the film would simply be called Revan and would be released sometime in 2027 starring the Matrix actor in the titular role.

Revan (aka Darth Revan) originates from Electronic Arts and Bioware's series of Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) Star Wars video games from the early 2000s.

The beloved Sith lord, along with the rest of the KOTOR story, was deemed Legends when Disney bought Lucasfilm and all of its IP in 2012, and fans have wanted the character to be brought into the official Star Wars canon ever since.

However disappointing it may be, the Reeves-led Revan project is not real, and the poster seems to be the work of a fan daydreaming about the legendary actor joining the franchise to play the beloved Legends character.

The reason this poster took hold of the Star Wars faithful so quickly, is that Reeves has long been circling the beloved sci-fi franchise and fans have been vocal about wanting the actor to hop aboard.

Will Keanu Reeves Ever Appear in Star Wars?

This Revan poster is just the latest chapter in the ever-expanding to-and-fro between Keanu Reeves and the Star Wars universe.

The John Wick star was most recently reported to have, at one point, been a part of the recently canceled Acolyte series on Disney+ (read more about The Acolyte's cancelation here).

Word was Reeves had filmed a cameo for the series back when it was being filmed in 2022 and 2023.

That initial report has since been debunked, but, according to insider Jeff Sneider, the actor was in the running to initially play Master Sol in the show - a role that would eventually go to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae.

Sneider wrote that Reeves had to bow out of the Star Wars streaming series thanks to scheduling conflicts with the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spin-off Ballerina and that he was still high on Lucasfilm's list for stars the studio would like to work with.

While no official information on where/when Reeves could pop up in the Star Wars universe has been made public, the positive sentiment Lucasfilm and Disney seem to have towards the star likely means fans will see him join the franchise at some point.

The Star Wars franchise can be streamed now on Disney+.