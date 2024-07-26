Katie Ledecky Paris Olympic Event Schedule: When & How to Watch on TV

One of the biggest names returning to the 2024 Paris Olympics is seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky.

The Team USA swimming star won her first gold medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games and continued to add to her gold medal haul at 2016’s Rio de Janeiro Games and Tokyo in 2021.

As the 27-year-old looks to continue her golden streak in Paris, here is the current TV schedule for how and when to watch Katie Ledecky compete.

How to Watch Katie Ledecky at the Paris Olympic Games

Katie Ledecky

The 2024 Paris Olympic swimming competitions kick off on Saturday, July 27, and conclude on Saturday, August 3.

Katie Ledecky is set to compete in the four disciplines for Team USA, including the 400-, 800-, and 1500-meter individual freestyle events and 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

Events will air on TV both on NBC and the USA Network while audiences looking to stream can do so via Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

Here is when to watch Katie Ledecky compete for Team USA throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Preliminary Heats

Saturday, July 27 Women’s 400-meter freestyle at 5 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 30 Women's 1500-meter freestyle at 5 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 1 Women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay at 5 a.m. ET

Friday, August 2 Women’s 800-meter freestyle at 5 a.m. ET



Finals

Saturday, July 27 Women’s 400-meter freestyle at 2:52 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 31 Women's 1500-meter freestyle at 3:09 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 1 Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay at 3:49 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 3 Women’s 800-meter freestyle at 3:08 p.m. ET



What To Expect From Katie Ledecky at the 2024 Olympics

Not only is Ledecky looking to add to her medal count but she is one gold medal shy of tying Jenny Thompson as the most successful Olympic female swimmer to date.

She is also two gold medals short of matching the highest gold medal record won by a female Olympic competitor.

If she wins at least two gold medals at this Olympics, she could make history in more than one way.

But in addition to medals, Ledecky holds the world record for the 800-meter freestyle and the 1500-meter freestyle. Since she is competing in those two events at Paris, the question is whether she can top herself and rewrite the record books once more.

Still, it is important to note that breaking records and bringing home medals won't be without its challenges.

According to NBC Olympics, Canada's Summer McIntosh and Ariarne Titmus from Team Australia, Team USA's longtime rival, are Ledecky's main competition.

Katie Ledecky makes her 2024 Olympic debut on Saturday, July 27 at 5 a.m. EST.