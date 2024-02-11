Is Jurassic World 4: Extinction Real or Fake? New 2024 Movie Speculation Explained

Multiple trailers and other promotional material are ramping up speculation amongst fans about whether the Jurassic World 4: Extinction movie is real or fake.

Jurassic World 4: Extinction - Real or Fake?

Universal

Multiple online trailers from the past couple of years have fans anticipating the supposed release of a movie titled Jurassic World 4: Extinction.

The most recently released trailer from KH Studio teased Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing’s reunion as they explore an island inhabited by a dangerous Spinosaurus.

Sam Neill and Laura Dern were also seen returning as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler as the team joined together to explore the secrets behind this new unexplored island.

All of these trailers are fan-made concept trailers, using footage from other movies to imply Jurassic Park 4: Extinction is set for release soon when, in fact, it is not.

Some of the other projects utilized outside of past footage from the previous six Jurassic Park films include 65, The Tomorrow War, and Game of Thrones.

What to Expect from the Real Jurassic World 4

While Jurassic World 4: Dominion is confirmed to be a fake movie that was not made, the franchise did get some exciting news in terms of new stories in early 2024.

The Hollywood Reporter shared on January 22 that a fourth Jurassic World movie was deep into development under Universal Pictures with David Koepp serving as the new film's writer. Notably, he also wrote the story for the original Jurassic Park from 1993 and its sequel, 1997's Jurassic Park: The Lost World.

Jurassic World trilogy producer Frank Marshall is reportedly on board to play the same role for the seventh Jurassic Park movie, and Steven Spielberg will executive produce through his Amblin Entertainment company.

The film will seemingly move away from all of the original characters seen in the first six movies, which would rule out Neill, Dern, Goldblum, Pratt, and Howard from coming back for Jurassic World 4.

Unfortunately, Deadline later reported that negotiations fell apart between Universal and director David Leitch to direct this new film, leaving the studio on the hunt for someone else to fill that role.

Currently, reports have indicated that Universal hopes to release Jurassic World 4 sometime in 2025, although there are no further updates on production at this time.

The first six Jurassic Park movies are available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock.