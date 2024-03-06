Is Josh Peck Related to Brian Peck? Actors' Connection Explained Following Drake Bell Admission

By Sam Hargrave Posted:
Drake and Josh wallpaper

Recent revelations surrounding Drake Bell's past abuse by Brian Peck have left many wondering if the abuser is related to Josh Peck.

Drake Bell emerged as a child sensation in the early 2000s thanks to his Nickelodeon roles in The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh.

The latter saw him star opposite Josh Peck as a pair of stepbrothers learning to live together with massively conflicting personalities.

Josh Peck and Drake Bell, Drake & Josh Season 4 wallpaper
Josh Peck and Drake Bell

During a segment of Discovery's upcoming documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell spoke out about his experiences being sexually abused by Brian Peck at age 15.

Bell worked with Peck on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show, with his abuser serving as a dialogue coach on the sitcom - which also starred Amanda Bynes, Nancy Sullivan, and Josh Peck.

Naturally, this has led many to question if Brian Peck is related to Josh Peck, who Bell famously starred opposite in both Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show.

According to Business Insider, Josh Peck is unrelated to the abusive dialogue coach Brian Peck, with their shared surname seemingly a mere coincidence.

The dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck was arrested by the LAPD in 2003 for "lewd acts with a child" from his home in Valley Glen, long before it was only recently revealed Bell was the victim in question.

The investigation began after the minor's family reported the child was arrested over a six-month period in which Brian Peck was serving as their coach.

The now-63-year-old Brian Peck was known for working primarily with children and young actors, but he also has minor acting credits in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, X2: X-Men United, The Amanda Show, Boy Meets World, and more.

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Sam Hargrave
Sam Hargrave is the Associate Editor at The Direct. He joined the team as a gaming writer in 2020 before later expanding into writing for all areas of The Direct and taking on further responsibilities such as editorial tasks and image creation.

LATEST NEWS

Arman's Future In The Cleaning Lady Explained by Producer Following Adan Canto's Death
Avatar 2025 Movie: Last Airbender Release, Cast & Everything We Know About Adult Aang Film
Alert Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
Marvel FINALLY Reveals If MCU Daredevil Got Snapped by Thanos

TRENDING

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?
Helluva Boss Season 2 Episode 8 Gets Exciting Release Update from Star (Exclusive)
Dune 2 Movie Controversy Explained
When Will Wish Start Streaming? Disney+ Reveals March 2024 Release Schedule Without Movie
Kung Fu Panda 4 Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions
Tags: