Is Josh Peck Related to Brian Peck? Actors' Connection Explained Following Drake Bell Admission

Recent revelations surrounding Drake Bell's past abuse by Brian Peck have left many wondering if the abuser is related to Josh Peck.

Drake Bell emerged as a child sensation in the early 2000s thanks to his Nickelodeon roles in The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh.

The latter saw him star opposite Josh Peck as a pair of stepbrothers learning to live together with massively conflicting personalities.

Are Brian Peck and Josh Peck Related?

During a segment of Discovery's upcoming documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell spoke out about his experiences being sexually abused by Brian Peck at age 15.

Bell worked with Peck on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show, with his abuser serving as a dialogue coach on the sitcom - which also starred Amanda Bynes, Nancy Sullivan, and Josh Peck.

Naturally, this has led many to question if Brian Peck is related to Josh Peck, who Bell famously starred opposite in both Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show.

According to Business Insider, Josh Peck is unrelated to the abusive dialogue coach Brian Peck, with their shared surname seemingly a mere coincidence.

The dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck was arrested by the LAPD in 2003 for "lewd acts with a child" from his home in Valley Glen, long before it was only recently revealed Bell was the victim in question.

The investigation began after the minor's family reported the child was arrested over a six-month period in which Brian Peck was serving as their coach.

The now-63-year-old Brian Peck was known for working primarily with children and young actors, but he also has minor acting credits in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, X2: X-Men United, The Amanda Show, Boy Meets World, and more.