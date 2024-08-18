Doja Cat & Joseph Quinn Spotted Dating Two Years After Noah Schnapp Controversy

Two years after Doja Cat's controversial interaction with Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp, pictures of her with Joseph Quinn have incited dating rumors.

Quinn and Schnapp are both known for their work on Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, in which Quinn played Eddie Munson in Season 4 while Schapp has portrayed Will Byers through its entire run.

Now, some messy controversy between Schnapp and Doja Cat from a couple years ago is resurfacing thanks to his ties to Munson.

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn Dating Rumors Become Public

As reported by The Sun, rapper/singer/producer Doja Cat was seen in public with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. Pictures from the report showed them at a coffee shop together thoroughly enjoying each other's company, leading to rumors that the two are dating.

Doja Cat performed in London, UK on July 14 as part of her music tour, titled "The Scarlet Tour," which started in April and will continue until December.

Meanwhile, Quinn is in his home country filming for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in which he will play Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in the MCU. Production for the 2025 outing started in late July.

Another video shared by @joequinnhq on X (formerly Twitter) showed Quinn and Doja Cat getting close in the streets of London together, holding hands and strolling down the sidewalk.

This is causing quite a stir, as Doja Cat famously sent a direct message (DM) to Quinn's Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp, asking him to help set her up with Quinn. Those messages were exchanged in mid-2022.

Instagram

This came a short time after Doja Cat posted "joseph quinn fine as s**t" to her X (formerly Twitter) account in May 2022, which she later deleted. Stranger Things Season 4 had just premiered, putting Quinn into the biggest spotlight of his career to date when Doja Cat made those comments.

Schapp then released those private messages online in a TikTok video, sharing their conversation with the world in 2022. Notably, Schnapp was only 17 years old at the time, putting Doja Cat in the middle of the controversy for exchanging messages like that with a minor.

That video has since been deleted.

After that incident, Doja Cat responded in her own live TikTok video, explaining the situation from her own perspective.

She made it clear how young Schapp was when he did this, realizing how kids do dumb things and mess up relationships with people in that stage of life:

"To be fair, first let’s be chill about it. To be fair, this is like, a kid, Noah is, I don’t even know how old he is. But he's not even over, like, there's no way he’s over 21. And he might be, I could be wrong. When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s***, and I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb s***, you say dumb shit, you f***ing f*** up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to so that you know not to do that in the future, I did my share of f***ups so that I don’t f*** up again.

Even taking that into consideration, Doja Cat was upset at Schnapp posting their private conversation, calling it "so unbelievably socially unaware and wack:"

"But fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake s***, that’s like weasel s***. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality.”

While she did not see any red flags from him throughout their relationship to that point, she was uncomfortable with what was shared and did not predict that he would make that kind of move:

"Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

She predicted that people would call her out over commenting on Schapp originally, which many people saw as her flirting with him.

However, she made it clear that there was the wrong "intention behind it," calling what happened "very degrading and exploitative behavior:"

"People are going to roll their eyes and be like: 'Oh b****, please, you just tweeted that he’s fine,' which is like, OK, but the intention behind it…I’m just going to tweet some s*** that’s going to get a reaction because it’s a meme and it’s dumb...There’s just something very weird, it’s very degrading and exploitative behavior, and it’s embarrassing, it’s, like, super embarrassing. You don’t expect people to do that because it’s not normal to do that. It’s literally not cool and it’s not normal."

Read more about other pop culture stories below:

Is Tom Brady's Mother Helping His Divorce Settlement? Rumors Explained

Loveless Band Controversy Explained: Tour Drama Breakdown

Brooke Schofield Tweets That Got Her Canceled Revealed