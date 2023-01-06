Stranger Things 5: Massive Pay Bumps for Winona Ryder, David Harbour & More Revealed

The cast of Stranger Things will be getting a huge pay raise for the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show.

Pay Raises for Stranger Things 5 Salaries

According to Puck, almost every major cast member in Netflix's Stranger Things recently took part in negotiations for new contracts for Season 5 of the series.

The report stated that each cast member was placed into a certain "tier," which decided the amount of money they will be making for the final season.

Tier 1 includes the two adult leads, David Harbour and Winona Ryder, who will be making $9.5 million each across the season's eight episodes. For comparison, Ryder and Harbour earned $350,000 each in Season 3 of the show, which translates to around $2.8 million for the season.

Tier 2 consists of Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo, the original four young male stars that the series has focused on since Season 1. It will also include Sadie Sink, who wasn't brought on until Season 2. Their new contracts will award them each over $7 million for Season 5. For comparison, in Season 1, the original four stars made $25,000 per episode.

Tier 3 consists of the other teens that regularly show up in the series such as Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Charlie Heaton, who will each be making over $6 million with their new contracts.

Tier 4 will include everyone else not mentioned above, and the specific amount of money they will make wasn't disclosed, but the figure will be "much less" than those in the other tiers.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is thought of as the show's true main lead, doesn't fit into one of these tiers, as she has an exclusive contract with Netflix.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

