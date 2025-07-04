Stranger Things Season 5's Next Trailer Is Arriving Sooner Than Expected

The release of a new Stranger Things Season 5 trailer may be imminent. While the first teaser for the upcoming hit series dropped in May, new footage for the fifth and final season was limited at best. But now, thanks to a new update, evidence suggests another Stranger Things trailer is coming sooner than expected.

Following a cryptic Instagram post, Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer's reply to a fan suggests he's finishing up work on Season 5's new trailer, meaning it could release this month. While no exact date was alluded to or confirmed, online chatter points to July 15 as a potential release date since it happens to be Stranger Things' 9th anniversary. If true, fans may get the best look yet at how the streaming sensation will end.

Netflix

The photo Ross Duffer shared on social media shows a table covered with a notepad and pen and a screen in the foreground that reads "Final Season." The Stranger Things creator then captioned the post, saying, "On the mix stage..." After a fan posted their hopes of this being the season's first trailer, Ross Duffer replied with three shrugging emojis. What followed has been a wave of hopeful speculation and predictions about a July trailer drop from Netflix, especially given the show's approaching anniversary on the 15th and the fact that Season 5 is the final season.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, and the series' core stars, Season 5 of Stranger Things picks up a year after Season 4 with the cast hunting down Vecna near the anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance (and it doesn't look good for Sadie Sink's Max?) Consisting of eight episodes, Netflix is releasing the final season in three parts with Volume 1 dropping on November 26, Part 2 on December 25, and the finale on December 31.

Stranger Things' Final Marketing Campaign Begins

A new Stranger Things Season 5 trailer in July likely signals the start of the final season's marketing campaign and a wave of teasers, interviews, posters, and the like. While this is good news for fans, the months between July and Season 5's November premiere may be necessary to adequately build hype the final chapter since Season 4 premiered back in 2022.

The big question now is what Netflix and the Duffer Brothers will show in this new trailer. Again, the first teaser mostly recapped the show thus far and featured scenes from prior episodes. Only a few brief shots of Season 5 were included, much to the fan base's frustration. Therefore, this one needs to deliver for the fans and to keep the conversation positive ahead of November.

Furthermore, a Season 5 trailer needs to reignite the general public's interest. While Stranger Things usually delivers strong viewership for Netflix, three and a half years is a long time to keep casual viewers engaged. Therefore, this potential July marketing move is a significant moment for Netflix and Stranger Things alike and will hopefully capture the public's attention before the conclusion of this cultural phenomenon.

Check out the ages of the Stranger Things cast and their characters since Season 1!

Netflix will release Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 5 on November 26.