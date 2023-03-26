Jonathan Majors' Ad Gets Removed by U.S. Army Following Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors is in hot water after an arrest and assault charge, resulting in a U.S. Army ad being pulled that featured the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania actor.

Majors was taken in by New York Police on the morning of March 25, after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a Chelsea, New York apartment. The Marvel star claimed that "he [has] done nothing wrong" and remains adamant he is innocent.

This comes after the actor has dominated 2023 at the box office thus far, appearing in both the recently-released Ant-Man threequel, as well as Creed 3 alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Jonathan Majors' Army Ad Pulled

Marvel

A recently debuted U.S. Army ad with actor Jonathan Majors has been pulled after news of an assault charge against the MCU star came to light.

According to Army Times, the U.S. Army paused its advertising campaign with Majors because of his recent arrest and charge against him.

Laura DeFrancisco, a spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said on the matter that "the U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors" and is "deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest:"

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Army Times noted in its report that the financial repercussions of the indefinite pause have not been made public at this time, but the campaign featuring Majors had been a part of a high-visibility ad buy from the Army as a part to debut alongside the 2023 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament. And according to Sportico, a 30-second commercial for the tournament costs roughly $2.2 million.

See the full ad below:

What Does Jonathan Majors' Future Look Like?

This is a difficult space where Jonathan Majors currently finds himself. After years of working in Hollywood, the actor really felt like he was on the precipice of something, not only signing on to major franchises like Creed and the MCU but also seemingly being primed for awards glory, taking on projects like the recently acquired Magazine Dreams.

Major was quickly becoming one of the most beloved stars working in Hollywood, and studios were taking notice. But this could derail all of that.

Of course, with stories such as this, an investigation has to play out, and judgment should be reserved until a verdict is rendered. However, new info seemingly revealed the actor has a history of "vicious, cruel, [and] abusive" behavior.

If this is the case, this U.S. Army campaign will be the first of many instances like this.

What does Marvel do with a case like this after making a major investment in the actor? Or what about the producers of the Creed films, who - after glowing reviews specifically praising Majors - hinted at more of the actor within the Rocky/Creed franchise?

There are so many questions to be answered, and this feels like it is only just the beginning of what is going to be a long and arduous process. After just getting over that hump, it seems as though Jonathan Majors' future is now more in question than it ever has been.