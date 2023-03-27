Jonathan Majors Called 911 Over Girlfriend Concerns Prior to Arrest (Report)

New information about the arrest of Marvel star Jonathan Majors surfaced relating to who actually called 911.

Majors, who moviegoers will know as Kang the Conqueror from the recently released Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested under the accusation of assault the morning of Saturday, March 25 in a Chelsea, New York apartment.

The actor's lawyer claimed Majors is "completely innocent and is provably the victim;" however, the allegations against the star still stand.

New Info on Jonathan Majors' Arrest

Jonathan Majors

According to a new report, Jonathan Majors called 911 over concerns about his girlfriend prior to his arrest for alleged assault.

New York Police sources told ABC the actor called 911 because of concern for his girlfriend.

Police allegedly were told a different story upon arrival at the apartment with Majors' girlfriend, saying that the actor attacked her in a cab while the two were on their way home from a Brooklyn bar.

New York City Police officially reported that Major was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, writing in a statement that "the victim informed police she was assaulted."

Upon arrival, authorities noted evident marks on her body and then placed the actor under arrest. Initial reports mentioned the actor had been accused of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

This information comes as a major advertising campaign for the U.S. Army featuring Majors was pulled because of the allegations.

Word of "vicious, cruel, abusive" behavior from the star has been brought up in the past, a sentiment that is getting passed around again with the actor's arrest.

The Direct will continue to share new updates on this situation as it becomes available.