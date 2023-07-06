First Look at Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice 2 Character (Photo)

New Beetlejuice 2 set photos show the best look yet at Jenna Ortega's new character.

In March, it was reported that Ortega would be joining the star-studded cast of Beetlejuice 2 alongside the returning stars, such as Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara.

While exact plot details of the sequel are still being kept under wraps, the Wednesday star is expected to play a significant role in the movie.

Beetlejuice 2 Photos Unveil Jenna Ortega's Character

People Magazine released new photos from the set of Beetlejuice 2, showcasing the first look at Jenna Ortega's character, the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz.

In the photo, Ortega is seen wearing a wedding gown, indicating that her character is about to get married in the sequel:

Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz was also spotted on set:

How Beetlejuice’s Return Affects Jenna Ortega’s Character

The fact that Jenna Ortega's character in Beetlejuice 2 is wearing a wedding gown suggests that the sequel will tackle an important life moment for the Deetz family, which is the perfect opportunity for Michael Keaton's titular character to strike.

At the end of the first movie, Keaton's Beetlejuice was banished to the netherworld. Given that a sequel is being made, it's all but confirmed that Beetlejuice has escaped his prison to seek revenge against the Deetz family.

Enacting his grand plan during the day of the wedding of Lydia Deetz's daughter would be quite fitting for Beetlejuice. On the flip side, it's also possible that the wedding could be the setting where Beetlejuice announces his return, sending a warning to the Deetz family.

Beetlejuice's comeback in the wedding could allow Jenna Ortega's character to take the lead in trying to defeat the titular character. After all, no one is allowed to mess with a bride on her wedding day.

Beetlejuice 2 is currently filming, set to premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024.