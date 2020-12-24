James Gunn Reveals His Dream Marvel & DC Crossover Project

Following a short hiccup in 2018, director James Gunn is now a high profile personality in the two biggest superhero franchises. He has completed filming on 2021’s The Suicide Squad for the DCEU, and he will be making a glorious return to Marvel Studios with both the Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in 2022 and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 in 2023.

Both of his on-screen teams are filled with some of the wackiest personalities in comics lore. The teams are highlighted by classic anti-heroes like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, ripped straight from the pages of DC Comics, and Chris Pratt's portrayal of Star-Lord that took the world by storm in 2014 for Marvel. Both of these heroes and their teammates have a bright future on the big screen, and they serve as inspirations for fans to create head-canon crossovers that mix the teams, even though their on-screen team-up chances are virtually zero.

James Gunn himself has even jumped onto this trend and released his own dream team-up.

NEWS

In a new thread on Twitter, Marvel and DC director James Gunn took a question from Twitter user @TheIronistIX asking what his dream Marvel/DC crossover project would be:

What would be your dream Marvel/DC crossover-team up project? — A Wolf Without A Foot (@TheIronistIX) December 23, 2020

Gunn replied with the never-before-imagined team of King Shark and Weasel from DC's The Suicide Squad alongside Rocket Raccoon and Groot from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy:

WHAT THIS MEANS

This on-screen crossover will most likely never happen, but it's certainly an eclectic mix of classic characters from both franchises.

Gunn's line-up is heavily influenced by his own family, as his brother Sean Gunn plays both Rocket and Weasel on the DCEU sets. Weasel, who is already turning heads with his popping eyes and frantic demeanor thanks to recent promo material. King Shark is seemingly becoming a fan-favorite for his friendly persona combined with his vicious capabilities, and he would certainly bring the muscle and teeth to hold up in any battle.

On the Marvel side, Rocket and Groot have turned themselves into one of the most widely popular duos throughout the MCU after teaming up in four movies together thus far. Rocket has never let his small stature get the better of him by using his speed and tenacity as a distinct advantage, and he knows how to use any weapon within reach, should all else fail. The real question is which version of Groot Gunn would choose (with the options of Baby Groot, Adolescent Groot, and Adult Groot), although any of the three versions of the tree-like character can clearly handle himself against any enemy that stands within branches reach.

James Gunn is fully invested into expanding on his projects for the comic book movie fandom, and his Marvel/DC dream-team is a prime example of this. Fans can expect to see many more of these kinds of releases from Gunn over the coming years as his movies get closer to release.

Gunn will bring The Suicide Squad in the DCEU to theaters in August 2021, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to Disney+ for Marvel in late 2022, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 in 2023.