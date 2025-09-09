New DCU Set Photo Reveals First Tease at James Gunn’s Joker

A new DCU set photo seemingly revealed the first tease of James Gunn's take on the classic DC Comics villain, Joker. While Gunn's DCU Batman movie still seems quite a ways off, that has not stopped the DC Studios boss from letting creators play within the world of the Dark Knight in the new interconnected comic book universe.

References were already made to Gotham City and its character within it, and there is even already a Batman-adjacent movie in the works in the Mike Flanagan-written Clayface, telling the terrifying tale of the Caped Crusader's iconic shape-shifting adversary. However, Clayface will seemingly not be the only character from Batman's comic book canon to appear in the new movie. New set photos from Clayface production in Liverpool, England, revealed a first tease at James Gunn's DCU Joker:

A poster spotted on the DCU movie set (and shared online by @whitewidow616) seems to directly reference the wisecracking Batman villain, putting out a call to Gotham Citizens to "join the Joker" in marching against GCPD:

"Corruption is the enemy of the people. March against the GCPD. Park Row, Gotham. This Saturday 2 p.m. Join the Joker."

Previously, fans spotted a mention of the Jokers in some graffiti on the Clayface set (as first reported upon by Screen Rant). However, this seems to be the first proper reference to the Joker as a singular entity, potentially meaning the Clown Prince of Crime is already active in the DCU when Clayface takes place.

Clayface tells the story of fledgling actor Matt Hagan, who, after a devastating accident, is forced to undergo extensive experimental surgery, leaving him as the disfigured shape-shifting Batman villain from which the film takes its name. Written by Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep scribe Mike Flanagan, the upcoming DC film is said to be a super-powered take on body horror, marking the first Batman-adjacent project to hit James Gunn's new DC universe. The new film stars Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries in the titular role, with Naomi Ackie and Max Minghella backing him up. Clayface is due out in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Is the Joker Coming to the DCU?

DC Comics

With James Gunn's DCU Batman movie still seemingly years away in The Brave and the Bold, it may be a surprise that the DC Studios boss is already allowing creators to start laying the groundwork for some of the Dark Knight's most prominent villains.

This is especially peculiar, seeing as Matt Reeves is seemingly primed to introduce his own version of The Joker in The Batman Part II (which takes place entirely separate from the DCU's Batman story).

Gunn has said in a post on Threads that there is no "die hard rule" when it comes to villains popping up in both the DCU and Reeve's Epic Crime Saga, so there is seemingly no internal worry about stepping on each other's toes in having two versions of the same Batman foe going at one time.

If the plan for the DCU Batman is still to focus on an older version of the character who has already gone through a couple of Robins and is currently working alongside his son, Damian Wayne, as the Boy Wonder, then it would make sense that a Joker is already on the board when the DCU Dark Knight makes his eventual on-screen debut.

It would just be a matter of bringing to screen a version of the Clown Prince of Crime that is different enough from Reeves' version while also standing out as a significant threat to the DCU Batman and his inner circle.