James Gunn Teases New Aliens & Planets For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The last week has been a busy one for Marvel with new release dates announced for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Widow. Additionally, the Scarlett Johansson-led film dropped a new trailer, along with the studio releasing a new look at the Loki Disney+ series as well.

It's safe to say Marvel Studios is riding high with Phase Four proving to be a huge success so far. However, fans remain anxious for updates on other highly-anticipated Marvel projects that are further down the line.

The journey to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been a long and complicated one. The director originally began development on the film following the success of the second, however, he was fired by Marvel and Disney due to a Twitter scandal.

During the time before he was eventually rehired by Disney, Gunn was scooped up by DC to create The Suicide Squad. This had the unfortunate effect of pushing back the production and release of the latest Marvel sci-fi adventure by several years.

With four years passed since the last Guardians film, production is finally set to begin this year alongside a Holiday Special for the team that will release on Disney+ in 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Concept Art

James Gunn recently responded to a question from @PortalGOTG on Twitter, asking him to offer something new from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The director promised the “designers & visual development geniuses” are hard at work on “creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings.” Gunn went on to joke that he isn't “sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic” before describing the film as “huge,” sharing his obvious excitement for the project.

The original question and answer can be seen below:

Our designers & visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings. I'm not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic.

This.

One.

Is.

Huge.

I'm excited. #Vol3 🚀 https://t.co/gtboIx2YWX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 5, 2021

WHEN WILL THE GUARDIANS BEGIN FILMING AGAIN?

James Gunn is currently hard-at-work completing The Suicide Squad at DC before its August release. Once his debut DC venture is out the way, the director will finally begin work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which already has a completed script.

In the meantime, the rest of the crew is already developing designs and concepts for the team's latest galactic adventure. This will ought to allow filming to begin almost immediately after The Suicide Squad is ready to go.

However, Gunn will busier than planned on set with the Guardians as the team produces the trilogy for a 2023 release and a Disney+ Holiday Special for the end of 2022.

Marvel fans should prepare themselves to start seeing photos and videos from the film's set in the coming months as the director promised filming will begin in 2021. This will allow Gunn and the cast a full year to produce the threequel and its accompanying Christmas extravaganza.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release in theaters in 2023, with the Guardians starring in their own Holiday Special exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.