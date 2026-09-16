James Gunn Might Have Just Revealed The Endgame Of His DC Universe (And It’s Super Exciting)

DC Studios boss James Gunn might have spoiled the true endgame of DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters with an exciting tease about his plans for the main heroes. In November 2022, Gunn (during a Warner Bros. Discovery town hall meeting) emphasized the DCU's "eight-to-ten-year plan," which treats every movie and TV show as a chapter in a larger story, suggesting there is an actual endgame for the reboot's first chapter. Creature Commandos launched the DCU on the small screen by introducing and reintroducing new and familiar characters like Amanda Waller, Rick Flag Sr., and Task Force M. Superman transformed David Corenswet's titular Kryptonian into the DCU's anchor and beacon of home while Peacemaker Season 2 set up an important Salvation storyline integral to the DCU's future. Lanterns and Supergirl widened the scope in 2026 through their own cosmic stakes, while Clayface is set to expand the DCU's horror genre in unexpected ways.

There are still moving pieces that make it hard to pinpoint the DCU's true endgame, but James Gunn provided a major clue in his recent post on Threads.

When responding to a fan who asked why the Green Lantern Corps would let Guy Gardner work for Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) if Lord is evil, Gunn flat out rejected the premise, pointing out that the original version of the DC character, "as presented in Justice League International," was one of his favorite characters. The DCU boss also emphasized that "the DCU is not a xerox of DC Comics:"

"Who said he was evil? The DCU is not a xerox of DC Comics. It's an alternate universe. But as a hint, I'm a huge fan of the deeply flawed but hardly malevolent Max as originally created by DeMatteis, Giffen, and Maguire, not the less nuanced evil dude he was retconned into. The original Max as presented in JLI was one of my favorite characters."

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Notably, Gunn namedropped "Justice League International" in his post, and this specific mention is the true hint of what the DCU is really building toward. This endgame makes sense, given that the DCU currently has no Justice League, as Gunn confirmed in August 2025. The DCU's Justice Gang is not considered the true Justice League, given that statement.

In June 2026, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran gave the first official update about the DCU's Justice League plans, confirming that they are "not in any rush" to unite the main members of the League and that they "want to do it well" to craft a proper story:

"But in terms of what goes on beyond [the upcoming DCU slate] we'll talk about that when the time is right. But it's really important for us, like with anything, to get the scripts right, to get the story right, we're not in any rush, we want to do it right, we want to do it well."

The formation of Justice League International as a potential endgame for the DCU sends a clear message that DC Studios is not on its way to repeat the old DCEU mistake of assembling the heroes first and crafting their dynamic later. The DCU already has a team in motion, meaning that they are gradually becoming the League by default.

How the DCU Has Been Building Up Its Version of Justice League International

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James Gunn's DCU already laid the groundwork for the formation of Justice League International, beginning with the Justice Gang's inclusion in Superman. The David Corenswet-led movie portrayed Maxwell Lord as the Justice Gang's strategic overseer and financier, with the goal of packaging mid-tier heroes (Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Mister Terrific) into a public-facing team wanting to be adored by the masses.

Lord's roster of misfits aligns with DC Comics' treatment of the Justice League International team: funny and chaotic. As the leader, Guy Gardner presents himself as loud and obnoxious, while Mister Terrific is the hyper-competent genius, and Hawkgirl gives off her no-nonsense energy.

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While Superman is treated as an ally of the Justice Gang, it's worth pointing out that Clark is not a full-time member, which is exactly how Superman is portrayed in the Justice League International comics. In Justice League International #19, Superman even directly declined membership, pointing out that they can call him if he is ever "needed in an emergency." The DCU's Superman stays independent, which makes sense since there is no Justice League (yet) to lead.

DC Comics isn't shy about admitting that Justice League International is the definitive "superhero workplace comedy," and this portrayal aligns with James Gunn's vision for these heroes. Peacemaker Season 2 made the structure on point during the opening moments when Maxwell Lord, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl interview would-be recruits, including John Cena's Christopher Smith. Peacemaker's rejection and the funny banter scream workplace comedy, and this is a glimpse of the exact way Justice League International comics were funny.

The Justice Gang isn't just solid proof that the DCU is building towards a Justice League International-sized endgame. The arrival of new heroes such as Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, and Mister Miracle is a major hint that they are leaning toward introducing the team, given that these characters are part of different iterations of the Justice League International at some point.

How the Justice League International Team Differs from the Justice League, Explained

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DC's classic Justice League lineup is the gold standard in any medium. These are the franchise's most powerful heroes assembled for world-ending threats, rivaling Marvel and the MCU's Earth's Mightiest Heroes (aka the Avengers). Its core members are usually narrowed down to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter.

DC Comics writers Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis (with Kevin Maguire on art) built a League out of leftovers and wild cards. The lineup includes Batman, Martian Manhunter, Guy Gardner, Blue Beetle, Captain Marvel (Shazam), Doctor Fate, Doctor Light, Black Canary, Booster Gold, and Mister Miracle. The real difference between the Justice League and Justice League International isn't just about the roster of heroes; instead, it is about the tone.

Justice League International relies more on light-hearted adventures and comedic banter that don't really require dramatic, apocalyptic threats. It deals with hierarchy and management, with Maxwell Lord at the top of the chain as the financier and political operator who treats heroism as a product he can sell to the United States. In fact, according to DC, this iteration of the team "exchanges greater regulation for help from the world's governments."

This shift already aligns with what James Gunn is doing with the Justice Gang, but on a smaller scale (for now). Maxwell Lord's LordTech has the funding, and Lord himself runs the interviews to recruit members he deems worthy of being a public heroic face he can potentially sell to bidders or countries needing protection. Superman (and even Supergirl) flies in as a "celebrity guest" or consultant when the threat they face is insurmountable.