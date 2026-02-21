James Gunn Reveals DC Studios’ Secret Title Strategy

There is a lot of thought that goes into a movie title, and James Gunn has offered some clarity on how he picks his at DC Studios. Gunn is getting prepped to helm his second super-powered blockbuster as part of the newly minted DCU, with Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, set to begin production later this year. Some have bristled at the 2027 movie's title because it does not include the Man of Steel's name like its predecessor, but the specific choice may be part of a broader strategy by Gunn and the DC brain trust.

Answering a fan on Threads, Gunn pulled the curtain back on DC Studios' secret title strategy, revealing why the DCU titles look the way they do. When asked about a potential title change for the incoming second Superman film, to Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the DC Studios head posited, "I try to avoid the colons:"

"I try to avoid the colons. No double-entendres intended."

This comes as Gunn confirmed the title change was not happening, despite viral rumors to the contrary. While not explicitly stated before this most recent post, fans have seen this title strategy in action several times throughout the DCU's lifespan. Gunn's DCU debut film, Superman, was originally titled Superman: Legacy before dropping the subtitle for its final release. The upcoming Supergirl was also once titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but was changed before the movie hit the big screen.

Thus far, the DCU has not yet released a single title featuring a colon, and it likely has to do with this particular strategy from Gunn and co.

The DCU returns to the silver screen on June 26 with Supergirl. Beyond that, the high-flying franchise will continue with big-name releases like the upcoming HBO series Lanterns set for late summer, and the R-rated comic book body-horror epic, Clayface, coming on October 23.

Gunn's Title Strategy Is More Innovative Than You Think

James Gunn

James Gunn's aversion to colons in titles is actually the antithesis of modern Hollywood titling practices, especially compared to Marvel, the DCU's biggest competitor. Gone are the days of a sequel simply getting a number at the end of its title.

Now, studios seem much more inclined to go the colon route, as if to hide that a movie is a sequel at all. Just look at Marvel Studios. The MCU has turned away from titles like Iron Man 2 and 3, opting instead for colon-forward names like Avengers: Doomsday and Captain America: Brave New World.

Sure, Gunn's Superman sequel isn't called Superman 2 and instead has gone with Man of Tomorrow, but it is a significantly different strategy than the other studios are using.

Funnily enough, Gunn's strategy seems to take root in the DCU's comic book roots. The Superman filmmaker appears to be much more drawn to comic book titles for his DC Studios efforts (i.e., Man of Tomorrow and The Brave and the Bold). Marvel Studios has been borrowing from comics for its titles for years, but it always includes the primary hero's name in each title.

Seeing as it is still early in the DCU experience, this could all change as more sequels see the light of day, but for now, it seems as though James Gunn is forging his own path in this particular corner of the movie-making process.