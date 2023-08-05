James Gunn's DC Reboot Will Bring Back Blue Beetle on One Condition

According to actor Xolo Maridueña, Blue Beetle's DCU future hinges on what happens in the coming weeks.

Despite being a product of the old DC regime, Blue Beetle differs from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and even Aquaman 2 in that it's the origin story of a new hero, Jaime Reyes, who's also the first major studio superhero and confirmed to be "the first DCU character" of the reboot.

Just how DC Studios plans to transition Blue Beetle from the old DC to the new is unknown; but ahead of the film's August premiere, Xolo Maridueña explained what's needed for his character's story to continue.

The One Condition For More Blue Beetle

DC

In a Fandango interview with Xolo Maridueña, which was conducted before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the Blue Beetle star explained the one thing needed for his character to continue on in the new DCU is for audiences to "show up:"

“I have had the pleasure of getting to speak with Mr. James Gunn and the whole DC fam. And, you know, at the end of the day, I think, first, we have to cross this first hill, right? And introduce Jaime to the world. But I think it’s up to the audience to watch the movie. It’s up to everyone to show up for the movie and it’s so wonderful that we get to make movies like this."

Maridueña went on to explain, "If it does well, we'll get to open more doors," saying that "we've got a whole thing set up" and even referenced the "many Beetles from so many comics:"

"And if it does well, we’ll get to open more doors for more Blue Beetles, and not even just for the people up here, but there’s… we’ve got a whole thing set up. So, so many Beetles from so many comics to choose from and really just a whole world where we’re super appreciative that DC’s took the first swing at the live-action Latino superhero movie. So we’re ready to do it again if the crowd wants it.”

The actor's comments follow a string of DC box office flops, as well as lackluster projections for the August film as well.

Is the Box Office the Real Blue Beetle Villain?

Even though James Gunn claimed Blue Beetle is the first DCU character of the reboot, the same can't be said for the upcoming film.

This is why Xolo Maridueña's comments are somewhat mystifying as it doesn't make sense that a film from an expiring universe should influence its character's cinematic future.

This also seems unfair given that Blue Beetle is the first film of its franchise with only one shot to prove itself while the fellow films within its brand have arguably been handicapped by news of the reboot itself.

Still, it's worth noting that audiences know little to nothing about James Gunn and Peter Safran's Blue Beetle plans.

Maridueña's comments may hold a different meaning with further context and this condition may only apply to the film's current cast and not the comic book character itself.

But as further clarity for the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters remain unknown, the best bet for audiences hoping that this DC story succeeds is to meet that one condition and simply go "watch the movie."

Blue Beetle arrives in theaters on August 18.