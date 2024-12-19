Netflix docuseries The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga chronicles the crimes of Mississippi man James Everett Dutschke.

What Did James Everett Dutschke Do?

James Everett Dutschke

In 2013, former Taekwondo instructor James Everett Dutschke attempted to assassinate then-President of the United States Barack Obama.

Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Dutschke sent letters laced with ricin to three public officials, including President Obama, Senator Roger Wicker, and Justice Court Judge Sadie Holland.

The letters were sent with a unique signature, “I am KC and I approve this message,” as shared by The Guardian:

"No one wanted to listen to me before. There are still 'Missing Pieces'. Maybe I have your attention now even if that means someone must die. This must stop. To see a wrong and not expose it, is to become a silent partner to its continuance. I am KC and I approve this message."

The “KC” in the letter references Dutschke’s plot to frame the assassination attempts on Paul Kevin Curtis, a former Elvis impersonator from Tupelo with whom he had a feud for several years.

Paul Kevin Curtis was originally arrested and charged on April 23, 2013, for sending mail with a threat to kill or harm the U.S. President, an allegation the 45-year-old denied and insisted he was being framed.

The charges were hastily dropped and four days later on April 27, 2013, James Everett Dutschke was arrested for the same crime.

Where Is James Everett Dutschke in 2024?

As stated by the U.S. Department of Justice, Dutschke pled guilty on January 17, 2014, to one count of developing and possessing ricin, and three subsequent counts of mailing threatening letters laced with the substance.

On May 19, 2014, Dutschke was slapped with a 300-month (25-year) prison sentence for his crimes and will serve a term of five years supervised release.

Just over a week later on May 27, The Washington Post revealed Dutschke had been slapped with a 20-year sentence in unrelated charges of inappropriately touching three of his martial arts students.

The fondling charges will be served concurrently to his 25 years for the ricin letters and will be followed by a 25-year suspended sentence.

53-year-old Dutschke is now imprisoned at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be released on August 15, 2034 (via the Federal Bureau of Prisons).

The Lee County Courier reported in 2015 that Dutschke had been placed in solitary confinement after one of his fellow inmates claimed the would-be assassin was attempting to have one of the lead FBI agents in his case killed.

Another court filing stated he attempted to have a fellow inmate's girlfriend manufacture ricin to once again mail it to U.S. Senator Roger Wicker.

In response, Dutschke stated, “The federal prison system should not hold him in solitary confinement because there is no evidence he is an FBI threat.”

