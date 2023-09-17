Jack Quaid Gave Perfect Advice to The Boys' Gen V Spin-off Cast

As Amazon Prime Video's The Boys moves into the spin-off series, Gen V, original franchise mainstay Jack Quaid shared the best advice that he could give to the new stars taking the baton.

Quaid plays the role of Hughie Campbell in The Boys, one of the show's main protagonists who teams up with Karl Urban's Billy Butcher in the fight against the immensely powerful superhero group known as The Seven.

Now, the Gen V spin-off series will focus on young adult superheroes (also known as "supes") who attend the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting run by Vought International, which sponsors The Seven and other heroes.

With The Boys being known for its jabs at other superhero properties and its dark and visceral look at the dangers powered people pose to the world, Gen V will continue examining those same themes with a new cast of characters.

Jack Quaid's Advice to Gen V Cast

Amazon

In an interview published in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gen V star Jaz Sinclair shared the advice she got from The Boys' leading man Jack Quaid before her new series.

Quaid told her and her new castmates to "stay a family [and] stay a team" through their new endeavor, highlighting how important it is to have that camaraderie with one another through filming:

"Oh yeah, Jack Quaid!. He was just like, 'Stay a family, stay a team. This is where it’s at. If you guys have each other, you’ll get through this. So, don’t lose sight of that.' This is the real family, you know, talking about the cast and, like, really being unified. And I value that because you can feel that when they’re together."

She also expressed her own excitement "for people to see this show," calling it "such a labor of love" while hoping that fans embrace the work they did and watch the show when it debuts:

"I’m just really excited for people to see this show. I feel like we’ve all poured our hearts and souls into this. You know, blood, sweat and tears, lack of sleep, intense scenes, crazy action. It’s been such a labor of love. I really hope that people love it, ’cos we loved making it."

How Will Gen V Add to The Boys Story?

Looking at the success The Boys has had with its real and gritty take on the superhero genre, hearing advice like this from Jack Quaid should only mean good things for what Gen V has in store with the cast it features.

And with Quaid potentially in the running for a return in this series with it taking place at the same time as Season 3 of The Boys, there's a chance that he got to help build that camaraderie first-hand with the new members of this family.

Already in place are appearances from multiple members of The Seven such as Chance Crawford's The Deep along with a cameo from Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy after his own debut in 2022's third season of The Boys.

Considering that this show will bring much of the same intensity and drama as its predecessor has over the years, having the family-style bond that Jaz Sinclair discussed should help bring some impactful performances all around.

Gen V will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 29.