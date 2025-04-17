Invincible Season 4 Receives Good News Amid Release Hype

One of the minds behind Invincible offered fans some good news about Season 4's eventual release, which is confirmed for 2026.

Several small tidbits about Season 4 have emerged since its announcement, including villain information and a release window; however, fans remain ravenous for any news about the new episodes they can get.

Invincible Fans Get Some Good Season 4 News

Amazon Prime Video

Invincible executive producer and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa teased where they stand on production on Season 4, providing fans with some good news about the next set of episodes.

Speaking on the Podvincible podcast, Racioppa reassured audiences that Season 4 production is on schedule and that the team is focusing on getting the series to the "the highest level of quality that [they] can:"

"Season 3 is out, which is great. We are not just focused on getting 4 done and finished and at the highest level of quality that we can."

He reiterated that work on Season 4 has been going on for months, starting sometime during Season 3. "We started the scripts early in anticipation of hopefully a green light," Racioppa posited, adding that, like Seasons 2 and 3, they were also working on 3 and 4 together:

"I am trying to think back. I do not remember the exact time. We were very lucky that Amazon is such a good partner, and they sort of like—there are also things that you can do with certain shows, like start the scripts early. So, we started the scripts early in anticipation of hopefully a green light for a future season. So, networks and studios can do that kind of thing. I don't remember the exact date when we started [Season 4], but it would have been back sometime during [Season 3]. There is a point where we were working on 2 and 3 together, 3 and 4 together, and then, hopefully, future seasons."

As for what he wants out of the show's fourth season, the Invincible creative shared that, as always, he wants to see improvement across the board in the new episodes.

He hopes "every season is getting better," telling fans they are working hard to elevate everything from the "storytelling" to the "action" from season to season, and Season 4 is no different:

"I hope every season is getting better, from storytelling, a writing point of view, directing, and an action point of view. We try to improve every season, so I hope people feel that. Obviously, nothing is linear, but we try to make the show better every season. For me personally, I love writing the characters more and more every single season. They have more history, more backstory to talk about, more moments that happen previously that are effecting them in this scene today. So, like writing Eve in 307 or 306, she is a slightly different person than she was in 102. And it is nice to draw now on that history of her character to make her a more complex character."

Racioppa's comments come mere weeks after series creator Robert Kirkman told The Direct that Season 4 was "getting... wrapped up," setting up a shorter wait between seasons than fans have seen at points in the past.

Where Is Invincible Season 4 in Production?

Amazon Prime Video

There is plenty to be excited about in Invincible Season 4, but what will most entice many is that it seems to be coming soon.

After the long gap between Seasons 1 and 2, creator Robert Kirkman has remained adamant that no future seasons of the show will take such an extended break.

The Invincible team looks to be in a groove now, meaning they know how making the show works, the production pipeline has been ironed out, and releases will come more frequently.

This can be seen in just how far out Season 4 called its shot. Fans have already gotten a brief tease of the new season with its flag firmly planted in a 2026 release window.

Voice acting has been confirmed to be complete, and Kirkman has been quoted as recently as late March saying he is full-steam ahead on "trying to get Season 4 done:"

"I mean, we haven't really had time to really consider that, it's a problem for the future. Right now, we’re just trying to get Season 4 done, so we'll see."

This could mean a potential release in Early 2026, sometime around where Season 3 did (starting the first week of February).

Beyond that, nothing has been confirmed about any further seasons of the show, but there has been mention that Kirkman and the team would love to do upwards of "11 seasons" if given the chance.

And with plenty still to pull from the Invincible comics (especially with the incoming introduction of franchise big bad Thragg), there is no lack of narrative fodder for the series to gnaw on, should Amazon Prime Video give the team the greenlight for even more.