I’ve watched the first episode of Pixar’s upcoming Disney+ Inside Out spin-off series Dream Productions, and I can’t believe how good it is.

Many might feel like a Disney+ spin-off for nearly any movie or project is a waste of time and effort. Pixar’s previous attempt, Monsters at Work, might be a good example—not only is it not well received, but it’s generally forgotten about across the board.

But it looks like Pixar has finally solved the puzzle because it is hard to imagine the same mistakes befalling Dream Productions.

How is Dream Productions So Good?

Pixar

Dream Productions was first announced at this year’s D23, where Pixar even screened the first episode for a handful of lucky people, myself included.

The show takes place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2 and follows the titular film studios in Riley’s mind that are responsible for her dreams.

Fans should fondly remember their work from the hilarious Rainbow Unicorn scene in the first movie, where Joy and Sadness botch one of Riley’s dreams to wake her up.

Here, the focus is nearly entirely on Dream Productions and its staff, with director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) as the main character and aspiring young director Xeni (Richard Ayoade) as the supporting character.

Paula has been a successful dream director for a long time, and she’s had many hits under her belt. Sadly, despite several attempts, it’s been a long time since her last success story.

It turns out Riley might be growing out of all the fun, crazy antics she used to dream about when she was younger.

The entire show is filmed in a mockumentary style, very similar to The Office. Those little side bits are also where audiences will get brief glimpses of the OG emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger--newcomers from Inside Out 2 don't appear, since the show takes places before the new film.

Overall, the bunch does not play heavily into the plot, but they still get to show up for gags here and there (at least in the first episode). Thankfully, that never feels like a ding against the show because everything else is so well done and developed that the familiar HQ isn’t missed.

Despite this being a Disney+ show, it’s incredible how quality it feels. Not an ounce of care or detail is lost (though, admittedly, it probably helps to focus on a cast of characters who have somewhat simply animated models).

The true winning quality that makes Dream Productions worth watching is the same one that makes the films excel: emotion. No, not the literal characters, but rather the pathos behind the story being told.

While Joy and her crew don’t star, there’s no shortage of emotion or existential realizations.

It’s important to note that Riley plays a key part in the series, with Kensington Tallman returning to voice the role. Because of this, Dream Productions never feels removed from Inside Out’s overall narrative or even off in its own corner.

It is a perfect, natural extension of the franchise.

While the first episode is stellar, the real challenge is keeping that momentum going throughout all installments—it is a series, after all.

Thankfully, it looks like Pixar’s work is paying off, and they finally have their ducks in a row when it comes to creating their narratives in a television format.

The studio also has an original show coming on December 6 titled Win or Lose, and having seen the first two episodes of that as well, it’s another win for them.

Dream Productions is now slated to premiere on Disney+ on December 11.