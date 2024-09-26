Wait, So Did Riley Make the Team at the End of Inside Out 2?

Audiences need to know if Riley made the hockey team at the end of Inside Out 2, now streaming on Disney+.

Inside Out 2 is the biggest movie of 2024, grossing over $1.68 billion at the global box office on its way to becoming the highest-grossing animated film ever.

Now 13 years old, the hit film explores more emotions of Riley as she enters puberty. While plenty of emotions were left on the cutting room floor in Inside Out 2, Maya Hawke's Anxiety was a driving force behind the film's critical success.

In addition, her impressive talent for hockey was delved into during the film, leading to the ultimate coach's decision of whether or not she made the team.

Did Riley Make the Hockey Team?

During the final sequence of Inside Out 2, Riley is waiting during high school lunch with Val and her new friends she made during hockey camp.

She is eagerly anticipating the Firehawk coach to post the list of who made the team at 2 p.m, the girls alongside her are all older and already members of the team.

With six minutes left until the decisions are sent out, Anxiety thinks of what will happen if Riley does not become a Firehawk, the the rest of the emotions, namely Joy settle her down. At this point in the film, there is a wave of peace over Riley's mind following four new emotions being added after the Puberty Alarm went off.

When Riley goes to put her books up in her locker, her phone buzzes, indicating that the coach has sent out the list of new players to make the team.

While it is not explicitly said whether or not Riley makes it, her eyes widen while she reads the message, and a smile with a sense of relief washes over her face, indicating to viewers that she made the team.

Will Inside Out 3 Happen?

The possibility of Inside Out 3 has sparked excitement, especially after Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann teased ideas for a third installment.

Mann discussed his love for the world of Inside Out and how various unused concepts from the previous films could make their way into a future movie.

One standout idea is "Procrastination Land," a humorous location Mann described as a land perpetually under construction, with Anger growing frustrated at its delayed progress.

If Inside Out 3 happens, fans could see Riley navigating high school, with a possible exploration of new emotions, such as romance or nostalgia, as she matures.

There’s also the intriguing possibility of expanding on Inside Out 2’s post-credits reveal of a mysterious new character called Deep Dark Secret.

While a third film has not been confirmed, the never-before-seen success of Inside Out 2 may accelerate plans for a sequel.

